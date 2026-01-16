Wipro Q3 Results: Revenue up 3.8% even as profitability takes a hit
Wipro Q3 Results: Consolidated revenue rose 3.8% QoQ to ₹23,556 crore even as EBIT fell 5.1% QoQ to ₹3,491 crore.
Wipro Ltd. grew is a seasonally weak quarter for India's IT services industry, even as profitability took a hit due to costs related to the new labour codes.
Revenue of India's fourth-largest IT services firm rose 3.8% over the previous quarter to ₹23,556 crore in the three months ended 31 December 2025, according to an exchange filing on Friday.
Wipro Q3 Results FY26 (Consolidated, QoQ)
- Revenue up 3.8% at ₹23,556 crore (Estimate: ₹22,697 crore)
- EBIT down 5.1% at ₹3,491 crore (Estimate: ₹3,727 crore)
- EBIT margin down 140 bps at 14.8% (Estimate: 16.4%)
- Net profit down 4.4% at ₹3,119 crore (Estimate: ₹3,354 crore)
One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.
The company reported a one-time cost of ₹303 crore on the bottomline due to the implementation of India's new Labour Codes.
Wipro guidance for FY26
The Bengaluru-based company led by CEO Srinivas Pallia has guided for 0%-2% constant-currency growth in FY26, or $2,635 million to $2,688 million.
Wipro dividend
The board has approved an interim dividend of ₹6 per equity share of face value ₹1 each. The record date is fixed as 27 January, while the payment will be made on or before 14 February.
On Friday, Wipro shares rose 2.73% to ₹267.25 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.23% higher at 83,570.35 points. The quarterly results were declared after market hours.