Wipro Q3 Results: Revenue up 3.8% even as profitability takes a hit

Wipro Ltd. grew is a seasonally weak quarter for India's IT services industry, even as profitability took a hit due to costs related to the new labour codes. Wipro CEO Srinivas Pallia. (Bloomberg)

Revenue of India's fourth-largest IT services firm rose 3.8% over the previous quarter to ₹23,556 crore in the three months ended 31 December 2025, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

Wipro Q3 Results FY26 (Consolidated, QoQ) Revenue up 3.8% at ₹ 23,556 crore (Estimate: ₹ 22,697 crore)

23,556 crore (Estimate: 22,697 crore) EBIT down 5.1% at ₹ 3,491 crore (Estimate: ₹ 3,727 crore)

3,491 crore (Estimate: 3,727 crore) EBIT margin down 140 bps at 14.8% (Estimate: 16.4%)

Net profit down 4.4% at ₹ 3,119 crore (Estimate: ₹ 3,354 crore) One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

The company reported a one-time cost of ₹303 crore on the bottomline due to the implementation of India's new Labour Codes.

Wipro guidance for FY26 The Bengaluru-based company led by CEO Srinivas Pallia has guided for 0%-2% constant-currency growth in FY26, or $2,635 million to $2,688 million.

Wipro dividend The board has approved an interim dividend of ₹6 per equity share of face value ₹1 each. The record date is fixed as 27 January, while the payment will be made on or before 14 February.

On Friday, Wipro shares rose 2.73% to ₹267.25 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.23% higher at 83,570.35 points. The quarterly results were declared after market hours.