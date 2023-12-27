Wipro sues Jatin Dalal after he joins Cognizant; CEO Delaporte under pressure

Wipro, which is one of India's biggest IT companies, filed a lawsuit against its former Chief Financial Officer Jatin Dalal just a few days after he left the firm to join Cognizant. The case against Dalal has been filed by Wipro in a Bengaluru civil court. Wipro is currently undergoing changes in its top leadership, as per reports.(Bloomberg file photo)

Jatin Dalal left Wipro after 21 years on November 30, 2023. However, the third largest software company in India filed a civil suit against Dalal, prompting him to issue a notice to the court, demanding the arbitration of the matter.

The specific reasons behind the lawsuit against Dalal have not been revealed by the company yet, reported The Times of India. The next hearing on the matter will be on January 2, as per the report.

The Bengaluru court will decide in the next hearing on whether the case should be sent to arbitration, offering a more private and streamlined process of settling the matter rather than a traditional court proceeding.

After Jatin Dalal's exit from Wirpo last month, the company announced in its regulatory filings that Aparna Iyer will be taking his place as the new CFO, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Thierry Delaporte. More details regarding the case will be released during the next hearing.

Pressure mounts on Wirpo CEO

Apart from the impending lawsuit, Wipro stocks have also been stumbling on the stock market after rumours of a change in the CEO of the company. Moneycontrol cited three sources as saying that Wipro is planning to remove Thierry Delaporte from the top post soon.

Wipro is considering former L&T Infotech CEO Sanjay Jalona to take the top post to boost growth in the company. Wipro, however, has dismissed this rumour.

CEO Delaporte has been under pressure from the company for the last three quarters to boost the profits of the company as top positions are exiting the tech firm. Due to these rumours, Wipro shares fell around 2 percent last week.