Wired Wisdom: Wolves of Chernobyl, Razorpay’s milestone, and Tata Sierra’s tech

Opening thoughts. The mutant wolves of Chernobyl have genetically evolved enough to be protected against cancer. I landed on a report that biologists from Princeton University have studied wolves in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone (CEZ) for a decade, and found they’re thriving compared to neighbouring wolf packs. One of the reasons, of course, is limited human interaction. The main one, as it turns out, are genetic mutations that protect against cancer. Why is this important, you may ask? In many habitats, including the context underlining the CEZ, wolves sit at the top of the food chain. This means, these wolves have been eating irradiated prey that also ate irradiated plants that grew out of irradiated soil. It’s a complete circle. The next step is to work with cancer specialists to see how these cancer immune response or anti-tumor immune response findings could be relevant for humans, if at all. Microsoft Not the first study in the CEZ. In 2023, scientists from the University of South Carolina and the National Human Genome Research Institute analysed the DNA of 302 feral dogs living near the nuclear fallout area, and when compared with others habitating 10 miles away, notable genome alterations became clear. In 2016, scientists had also noted that the Eastern tree frogs (Hyla orientalis), usually green in color, have a black colour within the CEZ — the theory being this mutation in melanin helps reduce the effects of surrounding radiation. Some context, it was on April 26, 1986, when disaster struck the Ukrainian-Belarusian border town of Chernobyl, then part of the Soviet Union. It's been 40 years since, the CEZ as it is called and roughly 1,000 square mile perimeter around the disaster-hit nuclear plant, has become a real-world science experiment towards understanding any long-term effects of radiation. Humans abandoned the area in the tragedy's aftermath, but generations of animals have remained over time. They now provide the answers scientists seek. Last week on Wired Wisdom: Paying more for OTT, PC ownership question and expensive memory EDITOR’S CORNER: RAZORPAY’S LEAP FORWARD

Razorpay

Razorpay POS, the offline payments arm of fintech major Razorpay, has received the Offline Payment Aggregator (PA-P) licence from RBI. This may not seem like a major development at first glance (or at the most, a regulatory headline), but I’ll tell you exactly why it is. At a basic level, the licence allows Razorpay to legally collect, route and settle offline, in-store payments, that is POS terminals, QR payments, card-present transactions, within the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines. In the past few years, the regulator has tightened rules for the payments net, particularly around security, and only the most robust have remained in the space. Razorpay now holds all three foundational RBI permissions — online payment aggregation, offline aggregation, and cross-border payments. Only a few players can say that today. In the Indian context, this is a big win for Razorpay since this is still largely an offline-first economy. Offline payments aren’t just about accepting money, because they can be as much about understanding consumer habits, offering credit, and managing settlements. This now pits Razorpay in direct competition with Pine Labs, PayU, PhonePe, Paytm and others, for India’s offline transaction gateways. Pine Labs remains the heavyweight, with significant presence at large retail formats (I’m sure you’d have noticed those white coloured POS machines), while Paytm and PhonePe dominate UPI-driven merchant acceptance. On the cross border payments front, Razorpay continues to compete with the likes of PayPal, Stripe and others. The PA-P license gives Razorpay a certainty, a broader product portfolio, and the chance to be a payments backbone for its merchant and enterprise customers. That’s no mean feat. CAR CORNER: HARMAN’S POWERING THE TATA SIERRA IN-CAR EXPERIENCE

Tata Sierra