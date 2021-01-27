World shares turn lower on pandemic concerns, ahead of Fed
Stock markets are down Wednesday as investors focus on the Federal Reserve's policy meeting and the outlook for the economy as the coronavirus pandemic rages on.
European indexes lost early gains after a mixed session in Asia. In the US, futures are down 0.8% for both the Dow and the S&P 500.
The Fed is expected to keep its extremely supportive policy stance unchanged given the slow progress in vanquishing the pandemic, analysts said.
Markets have meandered since last week as investors weighed solid corporate earnings results against renewed worries that troubles with Covid-19 vaccine rollouts and the spread of new variants of coronavirus might delay a recovery from the pandemic.
With the virus spreading like “wildfire" in parts of the world, the first half of the year might be “lost," Stephen Innes of Axi said in a commentary. “Some are even concerned that vaccines may not prove useful enough to eradicate the virus. And these concerns will continue to linger over markets like a dark cloud until vaccine distributions get ironed out, and a definitive drop in contagion levels can thoroughly support the vaccine efficacy results."
The reality that President Joe Biden’s $1.9 billion stimulus package won’t be “rubber stamped” by the US Senate is also weighing on sentiment, Jeffrey Halley of Oanda said in a report.
Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index added 0.3% to 28,635.21, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong slipped 0.3% to 29,297.53. The Kospi in South Korea sank 0.6% to 3,122.56, while the Shanghai Composite index edged 0.1% higher to 3,573.34. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.7% to 6,780.60.
Germany's DAX fell 1.7% to 13,635, France's CAC 40 dropped 1.3% to 5,454. Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.9% to 6,594.
This is the busiest week so far of quarterly earnings reporting season for U.S. companies.
More than 100 companies in the S&P 500 are scheduled to tell investors this week how they fared during the last three months of 2020. As a whole, analysts expect S&P 500 companies to say their fourth-quarter profit fell 5% from a year earlier. That’s a milder drop than the 9.4% they were forecasting earlier this month, according to FactSet.
The fate of Biden's plan to send $1,400 to most Americans and deliver other support for the economy remains uncertain given the slim majority of the Democrats in the Senate. But on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats are prepared to push ahead with the relief package, even if it means using procedural tools to pass the legislation without Republicans.
In other trading, benchmark US crude oil dropped 1 cent to $52.60 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gave up 16 cents on Tuesday. Brent crude, the international standard, added 9 cents to $55.73 per barrel.
The dollar was trading at 103.83 Japanese yen, up from 103.62 yen late Tuesday. The euro slipped to $1.2115 from $1.2163.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook investors shrug off election woes, look for 'social commerce' payday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupee settles 2 paise higher at 72.92 against US dollar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indices close in red: Sensex falls 937 points, Nifty below 14,000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IMF favours extension of pandemic support, thrust on infra investment in Budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
European economy lags behind China and US on pandemic recovery
- That was the upshot of the International Monetary Fund’s forecasts on Tuesday, which downgraded the growth outlook for 2021 across Europe and underscored a generally poorer performance compared with China and the US.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goldman Sachs loses legal fight against EU cartel fine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TCS third most valued IT services brand globally: Brand Finance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil advances after report points to declining US stockpiles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Understanding financial freedom from the eyes of millennials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bonds head for losses on PM Modi’s near-record debt sales
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex opens 210 points lower at over 48,000; Nifty opens at over 14,000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Microsoft earnings rise as pandemic boosts cloud computing, Xbox sales
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adani Ports to raise $500mn through bonds
- The proceeds of the bond sale would be used to finance early redemption of dollar bonds of a similar amount maturing next year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IT companies eye large deals to boost revenue
- HCL Technologies Ltd said it signed 13 new ‘transformational’ deals in the December quarter, aided by momentum in its digital, cloud, and products and platform segments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Q3 earnings trends indicate robust recovery for India Inc
- Net sales of 166 BSE-listed cos grew 10.47% from a year ago during Q3.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox