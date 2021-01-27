IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / World shares turn lower on pandemic concerns, ahead of Fed
A man wearing a protective mask, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, stands in front of an electric board showing Nikkei index outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon(REUTERS)
A man wearing a protective mask, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, stands in front of an electric board showing Nikkei index outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon(REUTERS)
business

World shares turn lower on pandemic concerns, ahead of Fed

Markets have meandered since last week as investors weighed solid corporate earnings results against renewed worries that troubles with Covid-19 vaccine rollouts and the spread of new variants of coronavirus might delay a recovery from the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:04 PM IST

Stock markets are down Wednesday as investors focus on the Federal Reserve's policy meeting and the outlook for the economy as the coronavirus pandemic rages on.

European indexes lost early gains after a mixed session in Asia. In the US, futures are down 0.8% for both the Dow and the S&P 500.

The Fed is expected to keep its extremely supportive policy stance unchanged given the slow progress in vanquishing the pandemic, analysts said.

Markets have meandered since last week as investors weighed solid corporate earnings results against renewed worries that troubles with Covid-19 vaccine rollouts and the spread of new variants of coronavirus might delay a recovery from the pandemic.

With the virus spreading like “wildfire" in parts of the world, the first half of the year might be “lost," Stephen Innes of Axi said in a commentary. “Some are even concerned that vaccines may not prove useful enough to eradicate the virus. And these concerns will continue to linger over markets like a dark cloud until vaccine distributions get ironed out, and a definitive drop in contagion levels can thoroughly support the vaccine efficacy results."

The reality that President Joe Biden’s $1.9 billion stimulus package won’t be “rubber stamped” by the US Senate is also weighing on sentiment, Jeffrey Halley of Oanda said in a report.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index added 0.3% to 28,635.21, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong slipped 0.3% to 29,297.53. The Kospi in South Korea sank 0.6% to 3,122.56, while the Shanghai Composite index edged 0.1% higher to 3,573.34. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.7% to 6,780.60.

Germany's DAX fell 1.7% to 13,635, France's CAC 40 dropped 1.3% to 5,454. Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.9% to 6,594.

This is the busiest week so far of quarterly earnings reporting season for U.S. companies.

More than 100 companies in the S&P 500 are scheduled to tell investors this week how they fared during the last three months of 2020. As a whole, analysts expect S&P 500 companies to say their fourth-quarter profit fell 5% from a year earlier. That’s a milder drop than the 9.4% they were forecasting earlier this month, according to FactSet.

The fate of Biden's plan to send $1,400 to most Americans and deliver other support for the economy remains uncertain given the slim majority of the Democrats in the Senate. But on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats are prepared to push ahead with the relief package, even if it means using procedural tools to pass the legislation without Republicans.

In other trading, benchmark US crude oil dropped 1 cent to $52.60 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gave up 16 cents on Tuesday. Brent crude, the international standard, added 9 cents to $55.73 per barrel.

The dollar was trading at 103.83 Japanese yen, up from 103.62 yen late Tuesday. The euro slipped to $1.2115 from $1.2163.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
global shares
app
Close
e-paper
The Bombay HC has ruled that private entities such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram should not carry political ads 48 hours before voting in general elections.(Reuters File /)
The Bombay HC has ruled that private entities such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram should not carry political ads 48 hours before voting in general elections.(Reuters File /)
business

Facebook investors shrug off election woes, look for 'social commerce' payday

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:48 PM IST
The world's biggest social media company is poised to reap a windfall from that gambit, analysts say, bolstered by a return in ad growth rates to pre-Covid levels and a holiday shopping boost from its new "social commerce" features.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A customer hands Indian currency notes to an attendant at a fuel station in Mumbai, India.(Reuters)
A customer hands Indian currency notes to an attendant at a fuel station in Mumbai, India.(Reuters)
business

Rupee settles 2 paise higher at 72.92 against US dollar

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:35 PM IST
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.25 per cent to 90.39.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The benchmark S&amp;P BSE Sensex gained 0.6% to 49,177.99 by 0353 GMT.(Mint file photo)
The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.6% to 49,177.99 by 0353 GMT.(Mint file photo)
business

Indices close in red: Sensex falls 937 points, Nifty below 14,000

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:22 PM IST
Sensex sheds 937 points; Nifty ends below 14,000 dragged by banks, metal stocks
READ FULL STORY
Close
Under an adverse economic scenario considered by the IMF, the world’s banks would fall $420 billion below regulatory capital requirements.(Reuters file photo)
Under an adverse economic scenario considered by the IMF, the world’s banks would fall $420 billion below regulatory capital requirements.(Reuters file photo)
business

IMF favours extension of pandemic support, thrust on infra investment in Budget

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:32 PM IST
On Tuesday, the IMF projected an impressive 11.5% growth rate for India in 2021. While this is attributable to the stronger than expected recovery, Gopinath said India still has some distance to go.
READ FULL STORY
Close
European Union (EU) flags outside the Berlaymont building in Brussels, Belgium.(Bloomberg)
European Union (EU) flags outside the Berlaymont building in Brussels, Belgium.(Bloomberg)
business

European economy lags behind China and US on pandemic recovery

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:23 PM IST
  • That was the upshot of the International Monetary Fund’s forecasts on Tuesday, which downgraded the growth outlook for 2021 across Europe and underscored a generally poorer performance compared with China and the US.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The European Commission in its 2014 decision said Goldman Sachs, as the parent company, had decisive influence over Prysmian. A lower EU tribunal in 2018 backed its argument.(REUTERS)
The European Commission in its 2014 decision said Goldman Sachs, as the parent company, had decisive influence over Prysmian. A lower EU tribunal in 2018 backed its argument.(REUTERS)
business

Goldman Sachs loses legal fight against EU cartel fine

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:15 PM IST
Its penalty included a joint fine of 37.3 million euros with Goldman Sachs, which had acquired the Italian company via one of its private equity funds in 2005 but has since sold its holding.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It is worthwhile to appreciate the full achievement of TCS. In 2000, TCS was not a listed company. It was not even the segment leader in India. By 2010, its market cap had grown to a creditable $25 billion and it had become the segment leader in India(REUTERS)
It is worthwhile to appreciate the full achievement of TCS. In 2000, TCS was not a listed company. It was not even the segment leader in India. By 2010, its market cap had grown to a creditable $25 billion and it had become the segment leader in India(REUTERS)
business

TCS third most valued IT services brand globally: Brand Finance

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:06 PM IST
TCS has celebrated strong revenue growth as demand grows for its core transformation services and through winning deals - worth over $6.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 alone, it added.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Oil has jumped almost 50% since the end of October but the rally has faltered recently on concerns about the near-term demand outlook due to Covid-19. China is facing a resurgent outbreak, there are fears about virus variants, while the UK became the first nation in Europe with 100,000 deaths. (Representative Image)(Reuters/ File photo)
Oil has jumped almost 50% since the end of October but the rally has faltered recently on concerns about the near-term demand outlook due to Covid-19. China is facing a resurgent outbreak, there are fears about virus variants, while the UK became the first nation in Europe with 100,000 deaths. (Representative Image)(Reuters/ File photo)
business

Oil advances after report points to declining US stockpiles

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 02:31 PM IST
Futures climbed 0.7% after slipping on Tuesday. The American Petroleum institute reported inventories fell by 5.27 million barrels last week, according to people familiar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Both long term goals such as retirement and short term goals such as a vacation abroad can be easily achieved with a judicious mix of debt and equity mutual funds specific to each goal.
Both long term goals such as retirement and short term goals such as a vacation abroad can be easily achieved with a judicious mix of debt and equity mutual funds specific to each goal.
business

Understanding financial freedom from the eyes of millennials

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:01 PM IST
Given that millennials tend to steer clear of investment avenues that do not afford flexibility and ease of managing, it is unsurprising that more and more millennials are gravitating towards mutual fund investments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Short-term bond yields surged, with yields on debt maturing in 2025 jumping 24 basis points this month.(Bloomberg File Photo)
Short-term bond yields surged, with yields on debt maturing in 2025 jumping 24 basis points this month.(Bloomberg File Photo)
business

Bonds head for losses on PM Modi’s near-record debt sales

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:41 AM IST
The relentless supply of sovereign debt has been the biggest hurdle for Indian bonds this fiscal year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BSE building in Mumbai (PTI)
BSE building in Mumbai (PTI)
business

Sensex opens 210 points lower at over 48,000; Nifty opens at over 14,000

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:30 AM IST
On the Sensex chart, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, Dr Reddy’s, Asian Paints, NTPC and Bajaj FinServ were major losers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Microsoft logo is seen in Los Angeles, California, US(REUTERS)
A Microsoft logo is seen in Los Angeles, California, US(REUTERS)
business

Microsoft earnings rise as pandemic boosts cloud computing, Xbox sales

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:04 AM IST
The company's shares rose 5% in extended trading after gaining about 41% in 2020 as COVID-19 shifted computing to areas where the software maker has bet big.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Proceeds will be used to finance early redemption of dollar bonds maturing next year. (HT)
Proceeds will be used to finance early redemption of dollar bonds maturing next year. (HT)
business

Adani Ports to raise $500mn through bonds

, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:58 AM IST
  • The proceeds of the bond sale would be used to finance early redemption of dollar bonds of a similar amount maturing next year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An employee walks past a signage board in the Infosys campus at the Electronics City IT district in Bangalore(Reuters)
An employee walks past a signage board in the Infosys campus at the Electronics City IT district in Bangalore(Reuters)
business

IT companies eye large deals to boost revenue

, Livemint, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:54 AM IST
  • HCL Technologies Ltd said it signed 13 new ‘transformational’ deals in the December quarter, aided by momentum in its digital, cloud, and products and platform segments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers on contract for Indian Railways, erect infrastructure for drawing electric cable lines over railway tracks for use by locomotives on the outskirts of Bangalore. (AFP)
Workers on contract for Indian Railways, erect infrastructure for drawing electric cable lines over railway tracks for use by locomotives on the outskirts of Bangalore. (AFP)
business

Q3 earnings trends indicate robust recovery for India Inc

By Nasrin Sultana, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:46 AM IST
  • Net sales of 166 BSE-listed cos grew 10.47% from a year ago during Q3.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP