World's richest billionaires named, Elon Musk tops Forbes' richest person list

Elon Musk continues to be the world's richest person with an estimated net worth of $342 billion, despite his time being divided heading the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Even his EV company Tesla, despite the recent protests and a stock market selloff, is still trading higher compared to a year ago. (Reuters)

Elon Musk has even added $147 billion to his fortune over the last year, thanks to a blockbuster year for SpaceX as well as xAI, according to a Forbes report.

Also Read: Meta’s AI research head to step down amid company's $65 billion computing push

Even his EV company Tesla, despite the recent protests and a stock market selloff, is still trading higher compared to a year ago.

As a result, Musk ended up reclaiming the world’s richest person title from LVMH's Bernard Arnault last year, and has even created a $126 billion lead over the next richest person, who is Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, with an estimated net worth of $216 billion.

Meanwhile, few billionaires have had a better year than Donald Trump himself, with his net worth more than doubling from an estimated $2.3 billion to an estimated $5.1 billion, according to the report.

Also Read: Centre in talks to phase out pure petrol and diesel vehicles in Delhi-NCR: Report

This comes after he made a lucrative move into crypto and his Trump Media & Technology Group went public.

The US as a whole, with a record 902 billionaires, continues to have more billionaires than anywhere else, according to the report which added that China, with 516 billionaires including in Hong Kong, came second, and India, with 205, ranks third.

Meanwhile, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos with a $215 billion net worth came in third place and Oracle’s Larry Ellison with $192 billion came fourth.

Also Read: Zomato lays off 600 customer support staff as it increases AI use to cut costs: Report

Arnault meanwhile, slid down to fifth with $178 billion, his lowest ranking since 2017. This came due to a slump in shares of his luxury conglomerate, according to the report.