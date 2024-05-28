 Xi Jinping's order? China doesn't want social media influencers to flaunt wealth because… - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Xi Jinping's order? China doesn't want social media influencers to flaunt wealth because…

ByHT News Desk
May 28, 2024 02:17 PM IST

China President Xi Jinping’s ideal of equal wealth distribution is resulting in luxury influencers getting restricted or banned.

Chinese social media sites such as Weibo, Xiaohongshu, and Douyin; China's loose versions of Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok cracked down on influencers known for flaunting wealth due to China’s income inequality. This goes back to China's President Xi Jinping promoting "common prosperity," or the ideal of providing wealth more equally to all Chinese citizens, Business Insider reported.

Chinese President Xi Jinping(Reuters)
Chinese President Xi Jinping(Reuters)

The average household income of the richest 20% in urban China was 6.3 times that of the poorest 20%, per data from Nikkei Asia. The Cyberspace Administration of China announced in April that celebrities could no longer "show off wealth" or "extravagant pleasure" on social media.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also Read | Chat Xi PT: China's new AI chatbot features Xi Jinping's political thought

A CNA report stated that Weibo, which has close to 600 million active users “cleaned up” 1,110 posts that flaunt wealth and other “bad value” behaviour in their content, banning or suspending 27 accounts.

Similarly, Douyin said it removed 4,701 messages and 11 accounts from May 1-7 and Xiaohongshu said it had cleaned up 4,273 “illegal” posts in the past two weeks and closed 383 accounts.

A WWD article states that Wang Hongquanxing, dubbed "China's Kim Kardashian" with 4.3 million followers on Douyin had his account removed. He is an influencer known for his luxurious lifestyle, collection of rare Hermès bags and jade jewelry.

Baoyu Jiajie or "Sister Abalone," who had over 2 million followers and gave tours of her luxurious homes, and Bo Gogzi or "Mr Bo" who filmed himself test-driving Rolls Royces and splurging on rare Hermes Birkin bags, also had their accounts restricted, as per Financial Times.

According to state-owned media The Cover, the ban is part of China’s effort to create a “social-ecological environment that is civilized, healthy and harmonious.”

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Xi Jinping's order? China doesn't want social media influencers to flaunt wealth because…
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On