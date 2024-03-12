 Xiaomi sets release date for first electric vehicle by end of March: What we kno - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Xiaomi sets release date for first electric vehicle by end of March: What we know

Xiaomi sets release date for first electric vehicle by end of March: What we know

AFP |
Mar 12, 2024 11:23 AM IST

Xiaomi -- the world's third-largest smartphone manufacturer -- also produces tablets, smartwatches, headphones, and scooters.

Chinese electronics giant Xiaomi will start deliveries of its first electric vehicle by the end of March, the firm's boss said Tuesday, bringing its highly anticipated entry into the automotive industry to the brink of completion.

In 2021, the Beijing-based firm announced its planned foray into the electric vehicle sector.(AFP)
In 2021, the Beijing-based firm announced its planned foray into the electric vehicle sector.(AFP)

Xiaomi -- the world's third-largest smartphone manufacturer -- also produces tablets, smartwatches, headphones, and scooters.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In 2021, the Beijing-based firm announced its planned foray into the electric vehicle sector, made highly competitive in recent months as top Chinese brands engage in an aggressive price war.

"The Xiaomi SU7 will be officially released on March 28," Lei Jun, the company's founder and CEO, wrote on Chinese social media site Weibo.

The announcement was accompanied by a photo of the new vehicle, which was first unveiled to the press in December.

The firm's shares soared nearly 10 percent by midday in Hong Kong, where the firm is listed.

Equipped with Xiaomi software and electronic features, the SU7 is produced by Chinese auto giant BAIC.

Read more: Pakistan's new finance minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is an ex-JPMorgan banker: All you need to know

Its batteries -- with a driving range of up to 800 kilometres (500 miles) -- are supplied by China's largest electric automaker BYD, as well as domestic battery giant CATL.

"The goal is to become one of the world's top five automotive manufacturers through 15 to 20 years of hard work," Lei said in December.

Many top tech firms in China -- the world's largest auto market -- have invested recently in the country's EV sector, where foreign firms have struggled to get a foothold.

Founded in 2010, Xiaomi has achieved rapid growth through its strategy of marketing high-end devices at affordable prices, initially directly through online channels.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On