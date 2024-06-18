 Zee Entertainment's CFO Rohit Kumar Gupta resigns - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Zee Entertainment's CFO Rohit Kumar Gupta resigns

Reuters |
Jun 18, 2024 08:20 PM IST

Zee's business has struggled over the years, with advertising revenue falling and cash reserves dropping by about 25%.

India's Zee Entertainment Enterprises said on Tuesday that Chief Financial Officer Rohit Gupta has resigned due to personal reasons and named company veteran Mukund Galgali as acting CFO.

Zee Entertainment logo (Reuters)
Zee Entertainment logo (Reuters)

Gupta spent nearly six years at the broadcaster.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Galgali, the head of Zee's commercial and strategic initiatives, has been with the group for 17 years. He will assume responsibilities as acting CFO from Wednesday, Zee said.

Also Read | Zee board approves 2000 crore fundraising

Two months back, the media company said it would cut about 15% of its workforce as part of a broader attempt to reduce costs to meet a key profit target.

Zee's business has struggled over the years, with advertising revenue falling to $488 million in 2022-23 from around $600 million five years earlier. Cash reserves also dropped about 25% in that period.

However, the company swung to a profit in the latest quarter, from a year-ago loss, helped by a rebound in advertising revenue.

Also Read | Zee wants Sony to pay 750 crore for calling off $10-billion merger deal

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Zee Entertainment's CFO Rohit Kumar Gupta resigns
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On