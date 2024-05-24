 Zee wants Sony to pay ₹750 crore for calling off $10-billion merger deal - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Zee wants Sony to pay 750 crore for calling off $10-billion merger deal

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 24, 2024 08:25 AM IST

Sony had said ZEEL failed to satisfy merger conditions and initiated arbitration proceedings before Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC).

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) sought termination fee of 750 crore from Sony Pictures Networks India for calling off the $10-billion merger deal in January. Zee said in a stock exchange filing, “Culver Max and BEPL have failed to comply with their obligations under the Merger Cooperation Agreement (MCA). Therefore, the Company has terminated the MCA and called upon Culver Max and BEPL to pay the termination fee i.e. the aggregate amount equal to USD 90,000,000, in accordance with the MCA.”

Zee-Sony merger deal: Zee Entertainment and SONY logos are displayed in this illustration.(Reuters)
Zee-Sony merger deal: Zee Entertainment and SONY logos are displayed in this illustration.(Reuters)

Read more: Mehul Choksi says ‘reasons beyond his control’ prevent his India return: ‘Not a fugitive economic offender’

Earlier, Sony had said ZEEL failed to satisfy merger conditions and initiated arbitration proceedings before Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) claiming $90 million as termination fees. In response, ZEEL had initiated legal actions to contest the claims by Sony Group.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

ZEEL also filed a petition before the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Later Singapore International Arbitration Centre denied Sony Group's plea seeking interim relief against ZEEL.

Read more: Google to make drones in India? Why Tamil Nadu could be Sundar Pichai's pick

Why Sony called off Zee merger?

Sony in January announced the termination of the deal with ZEEL as it accused the company of not meeting closing conditions even after extending their closing period by a month. The proposed merger was announced more than two years ago. ZEEL said that it was willing to meet most of the conditions.

Zee quarterly results

Read more: Morgan Stanley executive chairman James Gorman to step down: Who is he?

Zee reported a quarterly profit for March quarter of 13.35 crore from a year-ago loss of 196 crore as domestic advertising revenue for the quarter rose nearly 11% year-on-year and the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization margins expanded to 9.7% from 7.2% a year earlier.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Zee wants Sony to pay 750 crore for calling off $10-billion merger deal
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On