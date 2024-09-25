Menu Explore
Zerodha is expecting a major revenue dip soon, Nithin Kamath shares

ByMallika Soni
Sep 25, 2024 09:17 AM IST

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath stated the company is experiencing a revenue plateau and anticipates a significant decline due to new Sebi regulations.

Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath said that the company is currently facing a plateau in revenue while preparing for a significant dip in the same later this year. In a blog post, Nithin Kamath pointed to new regulations from markets regulator Sebi, which are expected to impact the brokerage’s business operations starting October 1 this year. 

Nithin Kamath, CEO of Zerodha, indicated the firm is facing a revenue plateau with an expected decline later this year due to Sebi regulations. He noted potential drops in earnings from index derivatives and changes in Annual Maintenance Charges affecting revenue.(X/Nithin Kamath)
Nithin Kamath, CEO of Zerodha, indicated the firm is facing a revenue plateau with an expected decline later this year due to Sebi regulations. He noted potential drops in earnings from index derivatives and changes in Annual Maintenance Charges affecting revenue.

He noted, "We are already seeing revenue and profit plateau, and we are bracing for a big revenue hit later this year. Sebi's true-to-label circular will go live on October 1, 2024. We expect a 10% revenue dip".

Moreover, another regulation on index derivatives could lead to a 30% to 50% reduction  in earnings, he said, adding, “Index derivatives today are a significant portion of our revenue, and any change will impact us.”

Nithin Kamath also highlighted changes to the Annual Maintenance Charges (AMC) under the new Basic Services Demat Account (BSDA) thresholds and said, “We can charge full AMC from customers with a demat holding of 10 lakhs and more, as opposed to 4 lakhs today. Combined with us removing the account opening fee, this would be a meaningful drop in revenue.”

Zerodha’s referral program has also taken a hit due to new guidelines from stock exchanges restricting payouts to only registered Authorised Persons, he said as the change has reduced the number of referrers from thousands to only a few registered partners.

Despite all this, Zerodha is at a strong position in the market although there is a tough road ahead for the company due to regulatory shifts, Nithin Kamath acknowledged. 

 

Follow Us On