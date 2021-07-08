Home / Business / Zomato's 9,375 crore IPO to open on July 14 for subscription
The price band for the issue has been fixed at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>72 to 76 per share.(Mint)
The price band for the issue has been fixed at 72 to 76 per share.(Mint)
business

Zomato's 9,375 crore IPO to open on July 14 for subscription

Earlier this week, Zomato had received markets regulator Sebi's go-ahead for the initial public offer (IPO).
READ FULL STORY
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 01:55 PM IST

Food ordering platform Zomato on Thursday said it plans to raise 9,375 crore through initial share-sale that will open for subscription from July 14 to 16.

The price band for the issue has been fixed at 72 to 76 per share.

Earlier this week, Zomato had received markets regulator Sebi's go-ahead for the initial public offer (IPO).

The total IPO size is 9,375 crore, comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth 9,000 crore and an offer-for-sale to the tune of 375 crore by Info Edge (India) Ltd.

Zomato, which filed preliminary IPO papers with Sebi in April, obtained its observation on July 2, an update with the regulator showed on Monday.

Going by the draft papers, proceeds from the fresh issue would be used towards funding organic and inorganic growth initiatives and general corporate purposes.

The online food delivery segment has seen significant growth in the last few years with Zomato and Swiggy competing head-on to grab market share.

Zomato's FY20 revenue had jumped over two-fold to USD 394 million (around 2,960 crore) from the previous fiscal, while its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) loss was around 2,200 crore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.