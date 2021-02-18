IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Zoom had 70x user growth in India amid pandemic: CEO
Zoom spends more time than rivals in listening to its customers' needs and problems they are facing to help improve the user experience on the app(REUTERS)
Zoom spends more time than rivals in listening to its customers' needs and problems they are facing to help improve the user experience on the app(REUTERS)
business

Zoom had 70x user growth in India amid pandemic: CEO

  • Chief executive Eric S Yuan said the app, which enjoyed a runaway jump in valuations after the pandemic, will continue to be relevant for its users as the world switches to a hybrid mode of working, which entails dividing time between home and offices.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:24 PM IST

The pandemic-induced lockdowns resulted in a 70 times increase in the user base for Zoom in the four months to April 2020, the video conference app's founder and chief executive Eric S Yuan said on Thursday.

He said the app, which enjoyed a runaway jump in valuations after the pandemic, will continue to be relevant for its users as the world switches to a hybrid mode of working, which entails dividing time between home and offices.

Following the sudden imposition of the lockdown, video conferencing was the default connect with the world for all the people, and ensured that office work continued remotely and people stayed in touch with their dear ones.

Terming 2020 as a "crazy year", Yuan spoke about the growth in adoption of the app in an extremely crowded market place which had alternatives.

In January-April last year, in terms of free users in India, there was a growth of 70 times, he said.

He said this was in sync with the global experience, where the daily meeting participants zoomed to up to 350 million in April from a peak of 10 million in December.

Yuan said there are multiple use cases for the app, showing that he has himself started yoga classes virtually.

The app has over 2,500 schools in India as members, he said hinting of classes are being conducted online.

Yuan said once augmented reality and virtual reality becomes a reality, apps like Zoom could also help regain the intimacy of shaking hands or hugging the person you are "meeting" through dedicated headsets.

India is a talent powerhouse and, therefore, companies like Zoom and other multinationals have their offices in Bengaluru, Chennai and other pockets, he said.

Zoom spends more time than rivals in listening to its customers' needs and problems they are facing to help improve the user experience on the app, which can explain the reasons behind its success, he said.

When asked about the soaring valuation of USD 100 billion and the growth in his personal wealth, Yuan said such things would make a 25-year-old happy but he does not chase it anymore.

"Sustainable happiness comes from making others happy, not from valuations," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
zoom app work from home
Close
GST Council may discuss merger of 12% and 18% slabs at March meet.(Mint)
GST Council may discuss merger of 12% and 18% slabs at March meet.(Mint)
business

Centre in favour of merging two tax brackets in GST

By Gireesh Chandra Prasad | Livemint, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:13 PM IST
If the Council approves a single rate, items such as ghee, butter, cheese and spectacles may become expensive, while soap, kitchenware and apparel may become cheaper. But a final decision on the rates of individual items will be taken by a fitment panel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Zoom spends more time than rivals in listening to its customers' needs and problems they are facing to help improve the user experience on the app(REUTERS)
Zoom spends more time than rivals in listening to its customers' needs and problems they are facing to help improve the user experience on the app(REUTERS)
business

Zoom had 70x user growth in India amid pandemic: CEO

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:24 PM IST
  • Chief executive Eric S Yuan said the app, which enjoyed a runaway jump in valuations after the pandemic, will continue to be relevant for its users as the world switches to a hybrid mode of working, which entails dividing time between home and offices.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Companies have so far had little to fear from regulators during the pandemic, said David Michaels, who led OSHA during the Obama administration and advised President Joe Biden's COVID-19 task force during the transition.(AP)
Companies have so far had little to fear from regulators during the pandemic, said David Michaels, who led OSHA during the Obama administration and advised President Joe Biden's COVID-19 task force during the transition.(AP)
business

Most US firms hit with Covid-19 safety fines aren't paying up

Posted by Prashasti SinghReuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:23 PM IST
Only 108 companies had paid a total of about $897,000 in fines as of last week to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) since the pandemic hit the United States last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The parking lot of a Walmart Store on Coit Road empties as a second winter storm brought more snow and continued freezing temperatures to North Texas on Tuesday night, Feb. 16, 2021, in Plano, Texas. Walmart announced on Tuesday the chain would be closing 415 stores in Texas due to the weather. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP)(AP)
The parking lot of a Walmart Store on Coit Road empties as a second winter storm brought more snow and continued freezing temperatures to North Texas on Tuesday night, Feb. 16, 2021, in Plano, Texas. Walmart announced on Tuesday the chain would be closing 415 stores in Texas due to the weather. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP)(AP)
business

Walmart sales surge, but profit takes a hit

AP, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:16 PM IST
The nation's largest retailer also Thursday that sales at stores opened at least a year rose 8.6% for the period ended Jan. 31, compared with 6.4% in the previous quarter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The TN government recently announced MSME Policy 2021 with a target to attract new investments worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 lakh crore in the sector by 2025.(Reuters File Photo)
The TN government recently announced MSME Policy 2021 with a target to attract new investments worth 2 lakh crore in the sector by 2025.(Reuters File Photo)
india news

Flipkart signs MoU with Tamil Nadu government to boost small-scale businesses

ANI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:01 PM IST
The partnership under the Flipkart Samarth programme will enable Tamil Nadu's local artisans, weavers, craftsmen and smaller industries to showcase their hallmark products.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Sina Weibo's booth is pictured at the Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) 2017 in Beijing, China April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Sina Weibo's booth is pictured at the Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) 2017 in Beijing, China April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

China’s Twitter-like Sina Weibo plans second listing in Hong Kong

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:21 PM IST
The listing, people familiar with the matter said, is being planned for 'as soon as this year.'
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury (REUTERS/Regis Duvignau)
FILE PHOTO: Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury (REUTERS/Regis Duvignau)
business

Airbus 'cautious' on 2021 after cementing cash flow turnaround

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:17 PM IST
Airbus SE generated 4.9 billion euros ($5.9 billion) in cash during the fourth quarter, while issuing cautious guidance on the pace of its recovery from aviation’s worst-ever crisis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senior citizens stare at TDS deduction by banks at higher rate (Representative Image/REUTERS)
Senior citizens stare at TDS deduction by banks at higher rate (Representative Image/REUTERS)
business

Senior citizens stare at TDS deduction by banks at higher rate

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:44 PM IST
The newly proposed TDS rule doesn’t provide any exception for those exempted from filing income tax returns (ITR).
READ FULL STORY
Close
As tensions with China escalated along their Himalayan border over the summer last year, New Delhi stepped up curbs on Chinese activity in the country, adding extra scrutiny for visas for Chinese businessmen, academics, industry experts, and advocacy groups. (Representative Image)(AP)
As tensions with China escalated along their Himalayan border over the summer last year, New Delhi stepped up curbs on Chinese activity in the country, adding extra scrutiny for visas for Chinese businessmen, academics, industry experts, and advocacy groups. (Representative Image)(AP)
business

India's visa curbs for Chinese workers hurting Taiwan tech giants

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:08 PM IST
India has been slow to issue visas to Chinese engineers, who are needed to help Taiwanese companies set up factories in the South Asian nation, people with knowledge of the matter said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kavin Bharti Mittal, son of Airtel's Sunil Mittal in his office in Gurgaon. His startup, Hike Messenger has raced to a $1.4 billion valuation within 3 years of inception.(HT Archive)
Kavin Bharti Mittal, son of Airtel's Sunil Mittal in his office in Gurgaon. His startup, Hike Messenger has raced to a $1.4 billion valuation within 3 years of inception.(HT Archive)
business

Indian startup Hike planning social networking platform to rival Facebook

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:58 PM IST
Kavin Bharti Mittal is betting on a Facebook-like new social networking platform that promises to weed out “creeps” and “fake profiles” as well as a gaming app that aims to tap rising demand in the world’s second-most populous country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sensex tumbles 379.14 pts to end at 51,324.69; Nifty drops 89.95 pts to 15,118.95(Bloomberg)
Sensex tumbles 379.14 pts to end at 51,324.69; Nifty drops 89.95 pts to 15,118.95(Bloomberg)
business

Sensex tumbles 379 points; Nifty ends below 15,200

By hindustantimes.com, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:08 PM IST
The 30-share BSE index ended 379.14 points or 0.73 per cent lower at 51,324.69. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty dropped 89.95 points or 0.59 per cent to 15,118.95.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A nurse administers the Covid-19 vaccine to the frontline workers after the virtual launch of the Covid-19 vaccination drive. (ANI Photo )
A nurse administers the Covid-19 vaccine to the frontline workers after the virtual launch of the Covid-19 vaccination drive. (ANI Photo )
business

Industry seeks participation in Covid-19 vaccination programme: CII

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:06 PM IST
Taking cognisance of the fact that the second phase of inoculating those over 50 years will be a particularly challenging task, the CII has come out with three key recommendations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Apple assembles a bulk of its iPads in China, but is fast diversifying production to markets such as India and Vietnam to minimise the impact of the US-China trade war and the coronavirus crisis REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo(REUTERS)
Apple assembles a bulk of its iPads in China, but is fast diversifying production to markets such as India and Vietnam to minimise the impact of the US-China trade war and the coronavirus crisis REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Apple lobbies for India incentives as it plans iPad assembly

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:23 PM IST
Apple, along with others, is lobbying for a bigger budgetary outlay of 200 billion rupees before that plan is finalised, as India doesn't yet have the scale or the supply chain for making IT products and competes with duty-free imports of tech products, two of the sources said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nestle Chief Executive Mark Schneider talks during a news conference at the company headquarters in Vevey, Switzerland.(REUTERS)
Nestle Chief Executive Mark Schneider talks during a news conference at the company headquarters in Vevey, Switzerland.(REUTERS)
business

Nestle outshines peers thanks to pet food, health products

Reuters, Zurich
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:51 PM IST
Nestle has fared better than some rivals by shedding underperforming businesses and investing in growth areas such as plant-based food, coffee and health science.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The GameStop surge resulted in massive losses for Melvin, after the hedge fund bet the retailer’s stock price would tumble.(Reuters)
The GameStop surge resulted in massive losses for Melvin, after the hedge fund bet the retailer’s stock price would tumble.(Reuters)
business

Lawmakers overseeing GameStop top US market participation

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:01 PM IST
Disclosure forms for the House Financial Services Committee’s 54 members show that 83%, or 45 lawmakers, have some exposure to the market in mutual funds, retirement accounts, or direct ownership of individual stocks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP