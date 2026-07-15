Ludhiana: Panel seeks civil surgeon’s report in hospital body row

The Punjab State Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report alleging that a private hospital in Ludhiana withheld the body of a 22-year-old road accident victim for nearly eight hours after his family failed to pay a medical bill of more than ₹2.31 lakh. The 22-year-old man met with the accident near Gill village on April 13 and later succumbed to his injuries during treatment. (HT File)

The Commission has directed the civil surgeon, Ludhiana, to submit a factual report on the matter at least one week before the next hearing, scheduled for August 5.

A copy of the order has also been forwarded to the director, department of health and family welfare, Punjab, for information and necessary action.

The Commission, comprising chairperson justice Sant Prakash and members justice Gurbir Singh and Jitender Singh Shunty, took cognisance of the matter on the basis of the media report and observed that the allegations raised serious human rights concerns warranting examination.

According to the report before the Commission, Buta Singh, a resident of Pullanwal village, sustained critical injuries in a road accident near Gill village on April 13 and was admitted to a private hospital near Sherpur Chowk. He later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The report alleged that after his death, the hospital refused to hand over the body until the outstanding medical bill of around ₹2.31 lakh was cleared. As the family was unable to arrange the amount immediately, they allegedly waited and pleaded with the hospital management for nearly eight hours before the body was released.

Registering the matter as a complaint, the Commission directed the civil surgeon to verify the facts and place a detailed report on record before the next hearing scheduled for August 5.