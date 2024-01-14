close_game
News / Car Bike / 2024 MG Astor with new features launched at 9.98 lakh

2024 MG Astor with new features launched at 9.98 lakh

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 14, 2024 11:26 AM IST

The car is being offered in five variants, namely Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro

MG Motor on Friday launched the 2024 Astor in India with multiple additional features. The carmaker has, however, not made any cosmetic or material changes to the new model.

2024 MG Astor (Image credit: MG Motor India)
2024 MG Astor (Image credit: MG Motor India)

Variants and Price

MG Motor is offering 2024 Astor in five variants, namely Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro. The pricing starts at 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

New features

An SUV, it sports additional features such as a wireless charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and auto-dimming IRVMs (inside rear view mirrors). The iSMART user interface too has been updated.

As per the company, the iSMART 2.0 system gets more than 80 connectivity features. In addition to this, there is a Jio-based voice recognition system with which passengers can give commands regarding weather, cricket updates, calculator, clock, date/day information, horoscope, dictionary, news, and knowledge.

Other features

These include an automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, cruise control, electric adjustment for the driver's seat, etc. The ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), on the other hand, remains the same.

Powertrain

It is powered by two petrol engine options. While a 1.3-litre turbocharged unit produces 138 bhp of maximum power and 144 Nm of peak torque, a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit generates 108 bhp and 144 Nm of maximum power and peak torque, respectively. Also, while the former comes only with a 6-speed torque convertor automatic transmission, the latter is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or an automatic CVT (continuously variable transmission).

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

