2025 BMW C 400 GT launched as India's most expensive petrol-powered scooter

ByHT News Desk
Mar 08, 2025 05:59 PM IST

The BMW C 400 GT has been updated for the 2025 model year and is priced at ₹11.25 lakh (ex-showroom), ₹25,000 more than the older version on sale.

BMW Motorrad India has launched the 2025 C 400 GT maxi-scooter, days after teasing the same on its social media handles. The BMW C 400 GT has been updated for the 2025 model year and is priced at 11.25 lakh (ex-showroom), 25,000 more than the older version on sale. The maxi-scooter comes to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), which should explain the high price.

The 2025 BMW C 400 GT is now ₹25,000 more expensive than its predecessor and is the second-most expensive scooter on sale
The 2025 BMW C 400 GT is now 25,000 more expensive than its predecessor and is the second-most expensive scooter on sale

2025 BMW C 400 GT: What’s New?

The new BMW C 400 GT looks identical to the older model, but there are several upgrades over the predecessor. The maxi-scooter gets an adjustable windscreen, the seat height has been lowered by 10 mm to 765 mm, and it has 12 litres of additional storage capacity. There’s a new Exclusive variant that brings new gold-painted alloy wheels, brake calipers, and graphics, as well as an embroidered emblem on the seat. BMW has further added a BMW logo projection and stainless steel floorboard inserts, most of which are optional add-ons.

The new C 400 GT packs more equipment as standard including lean-sensitive ABS and traction control, as well as an adjustable windshield
The new C 400 GT packs more equipment as standard including lean-sensitive ABS and traction control, as well as an adjustable windshield

2025 BMW C 400 GT: Powertrain

Powering the new C 400 GT is the same 350 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor tuned for 33.5 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 35 Nm of peak torque at 5,5750 rpm, paired to a CVT unit. The scooter comes with a 12.8-litre fuel tank and has a kerb weight of 214 kg. The model rides on 15-inch front and 14-inch rear alloy wheels. Suspension duties comprises telescopic forks at the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear. Braking comes from disc brakes at either end.

2025 BMW C 400 GT: Features

The new C 400 GT comes equipped with lean-sensitive ABS Pro, Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), and Engine Drag Torque Control (MSR) as standard. It also gets the 10.25-inch TFT screen as standard, with Bluetooth connectivity and a USB-C charging port.

The BMW C 400 GT does not have a direct rival in the country at the moment. It’s the second most expensive scooter on sale, only pipped by its electric cousin, the BMW CE 04, which is priced at 15.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

