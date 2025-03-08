2025 BMW C 400 GT launched as India's most expensive petrol-powered scooter

BMW Motorrad India has launched the 2025 C 400 GT maxi-scooter, days after teasing the same on its social media handles. The BMW C 400 GT has been updated for the 2025 model year and is priced at ₹11.25 lakh (ex-showroom), ₹25,000 more than the older version on sale. The maxi-scooter comes to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), which should explain the high price. The 2025 BMW C 400 GT is now ₹ 25,000 more expensive than its predecessor and is the second-most expensive scooter on sale

2025 BMW C 400 GT: What’s New?

The new BMW C 400 GT looks identical to the older model, but there are several upgrades over the predecessor. The maxi-scooter gets an adjustable windscreen, the seat height has been lowered by 10 mm to 765 mm, and it has 12 litres of additional storage capacity. There’s a new Exclusive variant that brings new gold-painted alloy wheels, brake calipers, and graphics, as well as an embroidered emblem on the seat. BMW has further added a BMW logo projection and stainless steel floorboard inserts, most of which are optional add-ons.

The new C 400 GT packs more equipment as standard including lean-sensitive ABS and traction control, as well as an adjustable windshield

2025 BMW C 400 GT: Powertrain

Powering the new C 400 GT is the same 350 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor tuned for 33.5 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 35 Nm of peak torque at 5,5750 rpm, paired to a CVT unit. The scooter comes with a 12.8-litre fuel tank and has a kerb weight of 214 kg. The model rides on 15-inch front and 14-inch rear alloy wheels. Suspension duties comprises telescopic forks at the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear. Braking comes from disc brakes at either end.

2025 BMW C 400 GT: Features

The new C 400 GT comes equipped with lean-sensitive ABS Pro, Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), and Engine Drag Torque Control (MSR) as standard. It also gets the 10.25-inch TFT screen as standard, with Bluetooth connectivity and a USB-C charging port.

The BMW C 400 GT does not have a direct rival in the country at the moment. It’s the second most expensive scooter on sale, only pipped by its electric cousin, the BMW CE 04, which is priced at ₹15.25 lakh (ex-showroom).