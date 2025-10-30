2025 Ducati Panigale V2 launched: Top 5 things you should know

Ducati India has launched the all-new 2025 Panigale V2 and V2 S, redefining what a middleweight superbike can be. Marking a major evolution in the Borgo Panigale twin-cylinder lineup, the new Panigale V2 blends track-focused performance with real-world usability, making it one of the most accessible yet exhilarating Ducatis to date. With a lighter chassis, new 890 cc engine, and advanced electronics, the 2025 V2 carries the Panigale DNA into a new era of agility and rider engagement. Here are five things that you should know about it. The 2025 Ducati Panigale V2 is powered by a new 890 cc twin-cylinder engine.

2025 Ducati Panigale V2: Specifications Specifications Panigale V2 Panigale V2 S Engine 890 cc, 90° V2, liquid-cooled 890 cc, 90° V2, liquid-cooled Power 120 hp @ 10,750 rpm 120 hp @ 10,750 rpm Torque 93.3 Nm @ 8,250 rpm 93.3 Nm @ 8,250 rpm Kerb weight 179 kg 175 kg Frame Aluminum monocoque Aluminum monocoque Front suspension 43 mm Marzocchi fully adjustable fork Ohlins NIX-30 fully adjustable fork Rear suspension Kayaba fully adjustable monoshock Ohlins fully adjustable shock absorber Brakes Brembo M50 monobloc calipers Brembo M50 monobloc calipers Electronics 6-axis IMU, ABS Cornering, DTC, DWC, EBC, DQS 2.0 Same as Panigale V2 + Lithium battery Display 5-inch full-TFT screen 5-inch full-TFT screen Seating Two seater Single seater Price ₹ 19,11,900 ex-showroom ₹ 21,09,900 ex-showroom View All Prev Next

1. A new generation of the Ducati twin

The 2025 Panigale V2 represents a completely fresh start for Ducati’s twin-cylinder superbike range. It’s not just an update — it’s a new motorcycle built from the ground up. The redesigned chassis, sharper handling, and intuitive ergonomics make it ideal for both track sessions and spirited weekend rides. The V2 S variant tips the scales at just 175 kg (wet, without fuel), resulting in an impressive power-to-weight ratio of 0.69 hp/kg.

2. Lighter and more powerful 890 cc engine

At its heart lies a brand-new 890 cc 90° V2 engine, the lightest twin-cylinder powerplant Ducati has ever produced, weighing only 54.4 kg. It delivers 120 hp at 10,750 rpm and 93.3 Nm of torque at 8,250 rpm, providing a robust mid-range and instant throttle response. The engine is now compliant with E20 fuel standards in India, ensuring both performance and sustainability.

Ducati is bringing Panigale V2 as well as the V2 S version to the Indian market. The S trim is more hard-core version of the bike.

3. Design inspired by the Panigale V4

The new Panigale V2 takes clear inspiration from the flagship V4, translating its aerodynamic curves into clean, muscular lines. The aggressive Full-LED headlight with DRL, sculpted fuel tank, and fully faired tail section give it a sleek, racing-bred stance. The underseat exhaust pays homage to classic Ducati race bikes, while the monocoque frame and compact proportions enhance agility and rider comfort.

4. Track-ready chassis and electronics

Built around a lightweight monocoque frame, the Panigale V2 uses the engine as a stressed element for maximum rigidity and control. The base model gets a Marzocchi fork and Kayaba monoshock, while the V2 S features fully adjustable Ohlins NIX-30 suspension and a lithium battery to reduce weight further.

On the electronics front, Ducati has packed in its most advanced rider-assist suite yet — powered by a 6-axis IMU. Riders get ABS Cornering, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Wheelie Control (DWC), Engine Brake Control (EBC), and the Quick Shift (DQS) 2.0 system. There are four Riding Modes (Race, Sport, Road, and Wet), all displayed on a new 5-inch full-TFT screen.

5. Price, availability, and variants

The 2025 Panigale V2 will reach Ducati dealerships across India by January 2025. Both variants will be available exclusively in Ducati Red.

Panigale V2: ₹19,11,900 (ex-showroom)

Panigale V2 S: ₹21,09,900 (ex-showroom)

With its lighter frame, refined engine, and next-gen electronics, the new Ducati Panigale V2 perfectly blends Italian design with cutting-edge performance — redefining what a middleweight superbike can be on both track and street.