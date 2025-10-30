2025 Ducati Panigale V2 launched: Top 5 things you should know
Ducati launches the 2025 Panigale V2 in India with a lighter 890 cc engine, 120 hp power, new electronics, and V4-inspired design.
Ducati India has launched the all-new 2025 Panigale V2 and V2 S, redefining what a middleweight superbike can be. Marking a major evolution in the Borgo Panigale twin-cylinder lineup, the new Panigale V2 blends track-focused performance with real-world usability, making it one of the most accessible yet exhilarating Ducatis to date. With a lighter chassis, new 890 cc engine, and advanced electronics, the 2025 V2 carries the Panigale DNA into a new era of agility and rider engagement. Here are five things that you should know about it.
2025 Ducati Panigale V2: Specifications
|Specifications
|Panigale V2
|Panigale V2 S
|Engine
|890 cc, 90° V2, liquid-cooled
|890 cc, 90° V2, liquid-cooled
|Power
|120 hp @ 10,750 rpm
|120 hp @ 10,750 rpm
|Torque
|93.3 Nm @ 8,250 rpm
|93.3 Nm @ 8,250 rpm
|Kerb weight
|179 kg
|175 kg
|Frame
|Aluminum monocoque
|Aluminum monocoque
|Front suspension
|43 mm Marzocchi fully adjustable fork
|Ohlins NIX-30 fully adjustable fork
|Rear suspension
|Kayaba fully adjustable monoshock
|Ohlins fully adjustable shock absorber
|Brakes
|Brembo M50 monobloc calipers
|Brembo M50 monobloc calipers
|Electronics
|6-axis IMU, ABS Cornering, DTC, DWC, EBC, DQS 2.0
|Same as Panigale V2 + Lithium battery
|Display
|5-inch full-TFT screen
|5-inch full-TFT screen
|Seating
|Two seater
|Single seater
|Price
|₹19,11,900 ex-showroom
|₹21,09,900 ex-showroom
1. A new generation of the Ducati twin
The 2025 Panigale V2 represents a completely fresh start for Ducati’s twin-cylinder superbike range. It’s not just an update — it’s a new motorcycle built from the ground up. The redesigned chassis, sharper handling, and intuitive ergonomics make it ideal for both track sessions and spirited weekend rides. The V2 S variant tips the scales at just 175 kg (wet, without fuel), resulting in an impressive power-to-weight ratio of 0.69 hp/kg.
2. Lighter and more powerful 890 cc engine
At its heart lies a brand-new 890 cc 90° V2 engine, the lightest twin-cylinder powerplant Ducati has ever produced, weighing only 54.4 kg. It delivers 120 hp at 10,750 rpm and 93.3 Nm of torque at 8,250 rpm, providing a robust mid-range and instant throttle response. The engine is now compliant with E20 fuel standards in India, ensuring both performance and sustainability.
3. Design inspired by the Panigale V4
The new Panigale V2 takes clear inspiration from the flagship V4, translating its aerodynamic curves into clean, muscular lines. The aggressive Full-LED headlight with DRL, sculpted fuel tank, and fully faired tail section give it a sleek, racing-bred stance. The underseat exhaust pays homage to classic Ducati race bikes, while the monocoque frame and compact proportions enhance agility and rider comfort.
4. Track-ready chassis and electronics
Built around a lightweight monocoque frame, the Panigale V2 uses the engine as a stressed element for maximum rigidity and control. The base model gets a Marzocchi fork and Kayaba monoshock, while the V2 S features fully adjustable Ohlins NIX-30 suspension and a lithium battery to reduce weight further.
On the electronics front, Ducati has packed in its most advanced rider-assist suite yet — powered by a 6-axis IMU. Riders get ABS Cornering, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Wheelie Control (DWC), Engine Brake Control (EBC), and the Quick Shift (DQS) 2.0 system. There are four Riding Modes (Race, Sport, Road, and Wet), all displayed on a new 5-inch full-TFT screen.
5. Price, availability, and variants
The 2025 Panigale V2 will reach Ducati dealerships across India by January 2025. Both variants will be available exclusively in Ducati Red.
Panigale V2: ₹19,11,900 (ex-showroom)
Panigale V2 S: ₹21,09,900 (ex-showroom)
With its lighter frame, refined engine, and next-gen electronics, the new Ducati Panigale V2 perfectly blends Italian design with cutting-edge performance — redefining what a middleweight superbike can be on both track and street.