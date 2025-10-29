Search
Wed, Oct 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Triumph Trident 800 unveiled: Here are 5 things you should know

ByPaarth Khatri
Published on: Oct 29, 2025 04:59 pm IST

The new Triumph Trident 800 has been unveiled globally. Here are five key highlights about its engine, features, design, and expected India launch.

Triumph has officially taken the wraps off the all-new Trident 800, expanding its roadster lineup with a model that sits above the Trident 660. The Trident 800 promises a thrilling balance of everyday usability, performance, and modern technology, aimed squarely at riders looking for a refined yet exciting middleweight naked motorcycle.

Triumph Trident 800 puts out 115 PS and 84 Nm. It gets a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter.
Get Launch Updates on
MV Agusta Brutale 800 arrow icon
Check Offers icon Notify me
Triumph Trident 800 puts out 115 PS and 84 Nm. It gets a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter.

Triumph Trident 800 specifications

Specifications
Engine typeLiquid-cooled, 3 cylinders, 12 valves, DOHC
Capacity798 cc
Max power113 bhp at 10,750 rpm
Max torque84 Nm at 8,500 rpm
Riding modes 3 rider modes (Rain, Road, Sport)
Gearbox6 speed, Triumph Shift Assist
FrameTubular steel perimeter frame
Front suspensionShowa 41mm upside down separate function big piston (SFF-BP) forks, adjustable
Rear suspensionShowa monoshock RSU, adjustable
Front brakesTwin 310mm floating discs, 4-piston radial calipers
Rear brakesSingle 220mm fixed disc, single piston sliding caliper
Wet weight198 kg
Tank capacity14 litres
Seat height810 mm

1. 798 cc Triple engine

Powering the Trident 800 is a Tiger 800-derived 798 cc inline three-cylinder engine that produces around 115 PS at 10,750 rpm and 84 Nm of torque at 8,500 rpm. When compared to the Street Triple R, the power is down by 5 PS but the torque output is up by 4 Nm. The motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter. Triumph has completely re-engineered the exhaust system so it is now it is mounted on the right side as compared to under the belly on the Trident 660.

2. Upgraded chassis and hardware

The Trident 800 gets a steel perimeter frame designed for agile handling and stability, making it suitable for both daily rides and spirited weekend runs. The bike features Showa 41 mm upside-down forks at the front and a preload and rebound adjustable rear monoshock. Braking performance is handled by twin 310 mm discs with radial-mounted calipers at the front and a single rear disc. Despite its larger engine, the bike tips the scales at a manageable 198 kg, with a seat height of 810 mm, ensuring easy accessibility for most riders.

Triumph offers the bike in three distinct colour schemes — Ash Grey, Carnival Red, and Jet Black.
Triumph offers the bike in three distinct colour schemes — Ash Grey, Carnival Red, and Jet Black.

3. Packed with modern technology

The Trident 800 is loaded with tech features to enhance both performance and comfort. It offers three ride modes — Road, Sport, and Rain — along with cornering ABS, lean-sensitive traction control, cruise control, and a bi-directional quickshifter. Riders also get Bluetooth connectivity, a TFT display, LED lighting all around, and optional smartphone integration for navigation and music.

4. Refined design with premium details

While the Trident 800 stays true to the classic Trident design language, but it looks more muscular and has a heft to it. The round LED headlamp, sculpted 14-litre fuel tank, and minimalist tail section give it a clean yet athletic stance. Triumph offers the bike in three distinct colour schemes — Ash Grey, Carnival Red, and Jet Black — with premium finishes and detailing like gold-finished wheels that add to its visual appeal.

(Also read: Top 5 best sports bikes in India under 5 lakh)

5. Expected Launch and Pricing

Globally, the Trident 800 is positioned between the Trident 660 and the Street Triple range, with an expected starting price of around 10.7 lakh (converted from the UK pricing). It is set to go on sale in international markets by early 2026, with the India launch likely following later that year. When it arrives, it will take on rivals such as the Yamaha MT-09, Ducati Monster, and BMW F 900 R.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Car and Bike / Triumph Trident 800 unveiled: Here are 5 things you should know
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On