Triumph Trident 800 unveiled: Here are 5 things you should know

Triumph has officially taken the wraps off the all-new Trident 800, expanding its roadster lineup with a model that sits above the Trident 660. The Trident 800 promises a thrilling balance of everyday usability, performance, and modern technology, aimed squarely at riders looking for a refined yet exciting middleweight naked motorcycle. Get Launch Updates on MV Agusta Brutale 800 Notify me Notify me Triumph Trident 800 puts out 115 PS and 84 Nm. It gets a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter.

Triumph Trident 800 specifications Specifications Engine type Liquid-cooled, 3 cylinders, 12 valves, DOHC Capacity 798 cc Max power 113 bhp at 10,750 rpm Max torque 84 Nm at 8,500 rpm Riding modes 3 rider modes (Rain, Road, Sport) Gearbox 6 speed, Triumph Shift Assist Frame Tubular steel perimeter frame Front suspension Showa 41mm upside down separate function big piston (SFF-BP) forks, adjustable Rear suspension Showa monoshock RSU, adjustable Front brakes Twin 310mm floating discs, 4-piston radial calipers Rear brakes Single 220mm fixed disc, single piston sliding caliper Wet weight 198 kg Tank capacity 14 litres Seat height 810 mm View All Prev Next

1. 798 cc Triple engine

Powering the Trident 800 is a Tiger 800-derived 798 cc inline three-cylinder engine that produces around 115 PS at 10,750 rpm and 84 Nm of torque at 8,500 rpm. When compared to the Street Triple R, the power is down by 5 PS but the torque output is up by 4 Nm. The motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter. Triumph has completely re-engineered the exhaust system so it is now it is mounted on the right side as compared to under the belly on the Trident 660.

2. Upgraded chassis and hardware

The Trident 800 gets a steel perimeter frame designed for agile handling and stability, making it suitable for both daily rides and spirited weekend runs. The bike features Showa 41 mm upside-down forks at the front and a preload and rebound adjustable rear monoshock. Braking performance is handled by twin 310 mm discs with radial-mounted calipers at the front and a single rear disc. Despite its larger engine, the bike tips the scales at a manageable 198 kg, with a seat height of 810 mm, ensuring easy accessibility for most riders.

Triumph offers the bike in three distinct colour schemes — Ash Grey, Carnival Red, and Jet Black.

3. Packed with modern technology

The Trident 800 is loaded with tech features to enhance both performance and comfort. It offers three ride modes — Road, Sport, and Rain — along with cornering ABS, lean-sensitive traction control, cruise control, and a bi-directional quickshifter. Riders also get Bluetooth connectivity, a TFT display, LED lighting all around, and optional smartphone integration for navigation and music.

4. Refined design with premium details

While the Trident 800 stays true to the classic Trident design language, but it looks more muscular and has a heft to it. The round LED headlamp, sculpted 14-litre fuel tank, and minimalist tail section give it a clean yet athletic stance. Triumph offers the bike in three distinct colour schemes — Ash Grey, Carnival Red, and Jet Black — with premium finishes and detailing like gold-finished wheels that add to its visual appeal.

(Also read: Top 5 best sports bikes in India under ₹5 lakh)

5. Expected Launch and Pricing

Globally, the Trident 800 is positioned between the Trident 660 and the Street Triple range, with an expected starting price of around ₹10.7 lakh (converted from the UK pricing). It is set to go on sale in international markets by early 2026, with the India launch likely following later that year. When it arrives, it will take on rivals such as the Yamaha MT-09, Ducati Monster, and BMW F 900 R.