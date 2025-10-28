For motorcycle enthusiasts in India, the ₹5 lakh segment is a sweet spot where performance meets practicality. This price bracket offers a wide range of fully-faired and sporty machines that deliver premium features, advanced technology, and track-worthy performance — all without breaking the bank significantly. Here’s a look at the five best sports bikes under ₹5 lakh that combine power, style, and everyday usability. Personalised Offers on Aprilia RS 457 Check Offers Check Offers The Aprilia RS 457 comes with a 457 cc parallel-twin motor with a meaty exhaust

Top 5 best sports bikes in India under ₹5 lakh Model Starting ex-showroom price KTM RC 390 ₹ 3.23 lakh TVS Apache RR 310 ₹ 2.56 lakh Yamaha YZF R3 ₹ 3.39 lakh Kawasaki Ninja 300 ₹ 3.17 lakh Aprilia RS 457 ₹ 4.23 lakh View All Prev Next

1. KTM RC 390 – The track-ready performer

Price: ₹ 3.23 lakh ex-showroom

The new generation KTM RC 390 comes with appealing visual updates compared to the outgoing model. (Image: Facebook/Rok Bagoros)

The KTM RC 390 remains one of the most popular choices among riders who crave adrenaline. Powered by a 373 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 43.5 PS, it’s built for speed and agility. The lightweight trellis frame, WP suspension, and sharp handling make it a weapon on both twisty roads and racetracks.

Priced around ₹3.23 lakh (ex-showroom), the RC 390 offers modern features like ride-by-wire throttle, slipper clutch, and cornering ABS. Its aggressive riding position may feel demanding on longer rides, but for pure performance enthusiasts, it’s hard to beat.

2. TVS Apache RR 310 – Style meets everyday usability

Price: ₹ 2.56 lakh ex-showroom onwards

2025 TVS Apache RR 310 in new Sepang Blue colour scheme. It comes with excellent chassis because of which it flows through the corners.

Co-developed with BMW Motorrad, the TVS Apache RR 310 offers a perfect balance of sporty character and daily practicality. The 312.2cc engine delivers 34 PS, ensuring a linear yet exciting performance. Its aerodynamic full-fairing design, bi-LED projector lamps, and crisp TFT screen give it a premium feel.

At a starting price of around ₹2.56 lakh (ex-showroom), the RR 310 also offers ride modes, slipper clutch, and adjustable suspension. While not the most aggressive track bike, it’s ideal for riders who want style and comfort for everyday commutes and weekend rides.

3. Yamaha YZF R3 – Twin-cylinder refinement

Price: ₹ 3.39 lakh ex-showroom onwards

The Yamaha R3 is a sharp motorcycle with an ultra-refined exhaust note, perfect for those who don't like to shout

The Yamaha YZF R3 brings Japanese precision and refinement to the mid-range sports bike segment. Its 321cc, parallel-twin engine produces around 42 PS, offering a buttery smooth power delivery. Known for its top-notch build quality and predictable handling, the R3 is equally comfortable on highways and in urban traffic.

Priced close to ₹3.39 lakh (ex-showroom), it’s one of the most refined options under this price point. Although maintenance costs and part availability can be higher due to its twin-cylinder setup, the Yamaha badge ensures reliability and long-term durability.

4. Kawasaki Ninja 300 – The iconic twin

Price: ₹ 3.17 lakh ex-showroom

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 comes with a fantastic exhaust note, which has little to do with its age

A timeless name in the sports bike world, the Kawasaki Ninja 300 continues to impress riders with its smooth twin-cylinder performance and strong mid-range torque. The 296cc engine produces 39 PS, delivering a refined and engaging ride. Its aerodynamic styling and impeccable fit-and-finish give it a premium edge.

With a price tag of around ₹3.17 lakh (ex-showroom), the Ninja 300 may lack some modern electronics but compensates with its reliability and classic sports bike appeal. It’s perfect for those who want Kawasaki’s heritage and a comfortable riding position for long journeys.

5. Aprilia RS 457 – The new benchmark

Price: ₹ 4.23 lakh ex-showroom

Aprilia RS 457 uses a 270-degree parallel twin engine because of which it sounds amazing.

The newest entrant, the Aprilia RS 457, is redefining what’s possible under ₹5 lakh. Its 457cc parallel-twin engine produces nearly 47 bhp, making it the most powerful bike in this list. Inspired by Aprilia’s MotoGP DNA, it offers features like multiple ride modes, traction control, and a premium chassis setup.

Prices start at ₹4.23 lakh (ex-showroom). The RS 457 stands out for its exceptional performance, build quality, and race-inspired design. While maintenance can be on the higher side, the riding experience it offers is unmatched in its class.