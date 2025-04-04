2025 Honda CB350, CB350RS & CB350 H’ness launched, New colours, OBD-2B engine

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has officially launched the 2025 CB350 range, comprising the CB350 H’ness, CB350, and CB350RS modern-classic motorcycles. The updated lineup now gets OBD-2B compliant engines along with new colour options for the latest model year. Prices of these Honda motorcycles range from Rs. 2.10 lakh onwards, going up to ₹2.19 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the model. The 2025 Honda CB350 range is available via BigWing dealerships across India. The 2025 Honda CB350 Hness is available in 2 variants and 5 colour options

2025 Honda CB350, CB350 H’ness & CB350RS: Powertrain

Powering all three motorcycles is the same 348.36 cc, air-cooled, four-stroke, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine. The motor not only meets OBD-2B compliance but is also now E20 fuel compliant to meet government sustainability regulations. The motor has been tuned to produce 20.7 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 30 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm on the CB350 H’ness and CB350RS. The same motor churns out 29.5 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 on the CB350. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

2025 Honda CB350: New Colours

The 2025 Honda CB350 gets the classic design language and is available in two variants - DLX and DLX Pro. The colour options include Pearl Igneous Black, Mat Marshal Green Metallic, Mat Dune Brown, Mat Crust Metallic, and Precious Red Metallic. The DLX Pro trim further adds chrome panels and different coloured seats for a more distinctive look. Prices start from ₹2.15 lakh, going up to ₹2.19 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

2025 Honda CB350 H’ness: New Colours

The 2025 Honda CB350 H’ness gets new colour options across its three variants - DLX, DLX Pro, and DLX Chrome. The DLX variant is available in Pearl Deep Ground Grey and Pearl Igneous Black. The DLX Pro is offered in Rebel Red Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, and Pearl Deep Ground Grey. Lastly, the DLX Chrome gets Athletic Blue Metallic, Pearl Deep Ground Grey, and Pearl Igneous Black. Prices start from ₹2.10 lakh and go up to ₹2.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

2025 Honda CB350RS: New Colours

The 2025 CB350RS is a scrambler-styled offering and is available in DLX and DLX Pro trims. The DLX variant gets the Pearl Deep Ground Grey (New) and Pearl Igneous Black (New) paint schemes. The DLX Pro trim gets the Rebel Red Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Axis, Grey Metallic and Rebel Red Metallic colour options. The updated Honda CB350RS is priced from ₹2.15 lakh, going up to ₹2.19 lakh (ex-showroom).