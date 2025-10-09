2025 Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition unveiled: 3 things that are new

Toyota has unveiled the 2025 Fortuner Leader Edition in India, adding a fresh dose of style and sophistication to its popular full-size SUV lineup. This special edition, based on the 4x2 variant, brings new cosmetic enhancements, feature upgrades, and subtle interior refinements — all aimed at keeping the Fortuner appealing to premium SUV buyers. Bookings for the new edition are set to begin in the second week of October 2025, with prices expected to be announced shortly. Personalised Offers on Toyota Hilux Check Offers Check Offers Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition comes only with cosmetic changes.

2025 Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition: 3 changes Category Specification Exterior Blacked-out alloy wheels

Revised front and rear bumper with lip spoilers

Hood emblem

Black roof

New grille Features Illuminated scuff plates

Auto-fold ORVMs

Tyre pressure monitoring system Interior Dual-tone black & maroon upholstery Prev Next

1. Bold new exterior styling

The 2025 Fortuner Leader Edition stands out with a more aggressive and sportier design theme. It gets a reworked front grille, sleek dual-tone roof, and blacked-out alloy wheels that give the SUV a commanding road presence. The addition of front and rear bumper spoilers and chrome accents enhances the rugged yet premium look that Fortuner fans admire. These design updates are subtle yet effective in distinguishing the Leader Edition from the standard Fortuner models, ensuring that it stands out in the full-size SUV segment.

2. Premium interior

Step inside, and the Fortuner Leader Edition reveals several tasteful updates that elevate its comfort and appeal. The cabin now features a dual-tone maroon and black upholstery theme, giving it a more luxurious appearance when compared to the standard model.

3. Added features

Toyota has also added few features that the standard version of the Fortuner misses out on. The Japanese manufacturer has added illuminated scuff plates, auto-folding mirrors, and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) for enhanced convenience and safety. These refinements make the SUV more user-friendly and stylish without straying from its rugged identity.

2025 Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition: Trusted performance continues

Under the hood, the Fortuner Leader Edition retains Toyota’s reliable 2.8-litre turbocharged diesel engine, which delivers 201 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. Buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission, both paired with a 4x2 drivetrain. Toyota is not offering its 4x4 drivetrain with the Leader Edition of the Fortuner. While the mechanical setup remains unchanged, Toyota’s focus with this edition is to offer more style, which they have done by making cosmetic changes. The brand ensured that the proven performance DNA is not messed with.

2025 Toyota Fortuner: Price

The current prices of the Toyota Fortuner start at ₹33.65 lakh and go up to ₹48.85 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.