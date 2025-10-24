2026 Hyundai Venue bookings open. Here's everything you should know
Hyundai opens bookings for the all-new 2026 Venue: Larger dimensions, dual displays, three engines and DCT option. Bookings open at ₹25,000.
Hyundai Motor India has opened bookings for the all-new 2026 Hyundai Venue. With an initial booking amount of ₹25,000, the refreshed Venue brings larger proportions, a tech-rich cabin, upgraded materials and multiple powertrain choices — a clear step up from the outgoing model.
2026 Hyundai Venue specifications
|Specifications
|Dimension
|3995 (Length) * 1800 (Width) * 1665 (Height) * 2520 (Wheelbase)
|Increase vs Old Model
|+48 mm taller, +30 mm wider, +20 mm longer wheelbase
|Engine options
|1.0-litre turbo petrol, 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol & 1.5-litre diesel engine
|Variants
|7 petrol variants, 4 diesel variants
|Colours
|6 monotone colours and 2 dual-tone colours
|Gearbox options
|Manual and automatic
|Booking amount
|₹25,000
Bigger dimensions, stronger road presence
The all-new Venue gains presence without becoming unwieldy. It now measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and 1,664 mm in height. The wheelbase stands at 2,520 mm. Hyundai says the body is 48 mm taller and 30 mm wider than the previous Venue, while the wheelbase is longer by 20 mm, which translates to noticeably more interior space and improved stability. Exterior highlights include quad-beam LED headlamps, twin-horn LED DRLs, a dark-chrome radiator grille, sculpted character lines, muscular wheel arches, signature C-pillar garnish and an in-glass VENUE emblem. All of this has helped in increasing the road presence of the new-gen Venue substantially.
Check similar carsFind more cars
Hyundai Venue
₹ 7.94 - 13.62 Lakhs
Renault Kiger
₹ 5.76 - 10.34 Lakhs
Skoda Kylaq
₹ 7.55 - 12.8 Lakhs
Mahindra Bolero Neo
₹ 8.49 - 10.49 Lakhs
Honda WR-V 2026
₹ 8 - 10 Lakhs
Hyundai Venue N Line
₹ 12.15 - 13.97 Lakhs
Interior: tech-first, premium feel
The cabin adopts an H-architecture layout and leans heavily on technology and premium detailing. The centerpiece is a dual 62.5 cm (12.3” + 12.3”) curved panoramic display that houses both the instrument cluster and infotainment. Materials and colorways have been upgraded — dual-tone Dark Navy & Dove Grey interiors, leatherette seats with VENUE branding, a terrazzo-textured crash pad, and a coffee-table style centre console with ambient (Moon White) lighting create a refined atmosphere.
Comfort and practicality receive attention too: there are 2-step reclining rear seats, rear window sunshades, rear AC vents, electric 4-way driver seat, a premium leather armrest, and wider door openings that simplify ingress/egress. The extended wheelbase and scooped front seatbacks increase rear legroom, making longer trips more comfortable for passengers.
Powertrains and transmissions
Hyundai offers three engine choices to suit varied needs: a Kappa 1.2-litre MPi petrol, a Kappa 1.0-litre Turbo GDi petrol, and a U2 1.5-litre CRDi diesel. Transmission options include manual, automatic, and a DCT (dual-clutch transmission), giving customers flexibility between fuel economy, convenience, and a sportier driving feel.
(Also read: TVS Apache RTX 300 ridden: Key pros and cons explained)
Variants and colours
The Venue introduces a new variant nomenclature — HX (Hyundai Experience) — with an alpha-numeric lineup across petrol and diesel ranges (examples: HX2, HX4, HX5, HX6T, HX8, HX10). Colour choices include six monotone shades and two dual-tone combinations, with new monotone shades like Hazel Blue and Mystic Sapphire, and dual-tone options such as Hazel Blue with Abyss Black roof.
When and how to book
The all-new Venue is slated to launch on 4 November 2025. Customers can book at any Hyundai dealership across India or online via Hyundai’s booking portal with the ₹25,000 initial booking amount. Given the Venue’s strong legacy — more than 7 lakh units sold to date — Hyundai looks to build on that success with this tech-forward iteration.