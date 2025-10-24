Search
Fri, Oct 24, 2025
2026 Hyundai Venue bookings open. Here's everything you should know

ByPaarth Khatri
Updated on: Oct 24, 2025 04:34 pm IST

Hyundai opens bookings for the all-new 2026 Venue: Larger dimensions, dual displays, three engines and DCT option. Bookings open at ₹25,000.

Hyundai Motor India has opened bookings for the all-new 2026 Hyundai Venue. With an initial booking amount of 25,000, the refreshed Venue brings larger proportions, a tech-rich cabin, upgraded materials and multiple powertrain choices — a clear step up from the outgoing model.

The new generation of Venue does not get any changes to the engine specifications.
2026 Hyundai Venue specifications

Specifications
Dimension3995 (Length) * 1800 (Width) * 1665 (Height) * 2520 (Wheelbase)
Increase vs Old Model+48 mm taller, +30 mm wider, +20 mm longer wheelbase
Engine options1.0-litre turbo petrol, 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol & 1.5-litre diesel engine
Variants7 petrol variants, 4 diesel variants
Colours6 monotone colours and 2 dual-tone colours
Gearbox optionsManual and automatic
Booking amount 25,000

Bigger dimensions, stronger road presence

The all-new Venue gains presence without becoming unwieldy. It now measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and 1,664 mm in height. The wheelbase stands at 2,520 mm. Hyundai says the body is 48 mm taller and 30 mm wider than the previous Venue, while the wheelbase is longer by 20 mm, which translates to noticeably more interior space and improved stability. Exterior highlights include quad-beam LED headlamps, twin-horn LED DRLs, a dark-chrome radiator grille, sculpted character lines, muscular wheel arches, signature C-pillar garnish and an in-glass VENUE emblem. All of this has helped in increasing the road presence of the new-gen Venue substantially.

Interior: tech-first, premium feel

The cabin adopts an H-architecture layout and leans heavily on technology and premium detailing. The centerpiece is a dual 62.5 cm (12.3” + 12.3”) curved panoramic display that houses both the instrument cluster and infotainment. Materials and colorways have been upgraded — dual-tone Dark Navy & Dove Grey interiors, leatherette seats with VENUE branding, a terrazzo-textured crash pad, and a coffee-table style centre console with ambient (Moon White) lighting create a refined atmosphere.

Comfort and practicality receive attention too: there are 2-step reclining rear seats, rear window sunshades, rear AC vents, electric 4-way driver seat, a premium leather armrest, and wider door openings that simplify ingress/egress. The extended wheelbase and scooped front seatbacks increase rear legroom, making longer trips more comfortable for passengers.

The new Venue gets a completely new interior design that looks a lot more premium.
Powertrains and transmissions

Hyundai offers three engine choices to suit varied needs: a Kappa 1.2-litre MPi petrol, a Kappa 1.0-litre Turbo GDi petrol, and a U2 1.5-litre CRDi diesel. Transmission options include manual, automatic, and a DCT (dual-clutch transmission), giving customers flexibility between fuel economy, convenience, and a sportier driving feel.

Variants and colours

The Venue introduces a new variant nomenclature — HX (Hyundai Experience) — with an alpha-numeric lineup across petrol and diesel ranges (examples: HX2, HX4, HX5, HX6T, HX8, HX10). Colour choices include six monotone shades and two dual-tone combinations, with new monotone shades like Hazel Blue and Mystic Sapphire, and dual-tone options such as Hazel Blue with Abyss Black roof.

When and how to book

The all-new Venue is slated to launch on 4 November 2025. Customers can book at any Hyundai dealership across India or online via Hyundai’s booking portal with the 25,000 initial booking amount. Given the Venue’s strong legacy — more than 7 lakh units sold to date — Hyundai looks to build on that success with this tech-forward iteration.

