2026 Jeep Meridian Launched in India With Sliding Second-Row Seats for Improved Third-Row Comfort

Jeep India has launched the 2026 Meridian in India, introducing a key customer-focused update that enhances comfort and usability for all three rows. The latest model year update brings sliding second-row seats on select variants, making the premium seven-seater SUV more practical for family and long-distance use. Jeep Meridian is a larger version of the Compass.

The highlight of the 2026 Meridian is the newly introduced sliding second-row seats, available on the Limited and Overland variants. The second row now gets a longitudinal movement of up to 140 mm, allowing buyers to prioritise either third-row legroom or boot space depending on their needs. This update significantly improves third-row usability, especially when all seven seats are occupied.

The rear seats can now slide to open up more leg space for the occupants.

Jeep has also worked on comfort and accessibility. The second-row seats now offer a 23-degree torso angle along with an additional 12-degree recline. For easier access to the third row, the seats can slide forward by up to 310 mm for the 40 per cent section and 290 mm for the 60 per cent section, along with a 33-degree forward tilt that aids ingress and egress.

In terms of design and cabin experience, the Meridian remains unchanged and continues to carry Jeep’s bold SUV styling with the signature seven-slot grille and LED lighting elements. Inside, the focus remains on premium materials and a well-finished cabin. Features such as a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, 12-way powered front ventilated seats, premium upholstery, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Uconnect connected technology continue to be on offer.

Safety remains a strong pillar for the Meridian. The SUV comes equipped with over 70 active and passive safety features, including ADAS on select variants, tuned for Indian driving conditions.

Powering the 2026 Meridian is the familiar 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that produces 170 HP and 350 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with Jeep’s Select-Terrain 4x4 system on equipped variants, offering strong on-road performance along with proven capability. Jeep claims an ARAI-certified efficiency of up to 16.25 kmpl.

Prices for the 2026 Jeep Meridian with sliding second-row seats start at ₹30.01 lakh, while the overall Meridian range starts at ₹23.33 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the updated SUV are now open across Jeep dealerships in India.