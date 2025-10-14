2026 KTM 990 RC R unveiled globally: 5 unique highlights you should know

KTM has officially pulled the wraps off the 2026 KTM 990 RC R, marking the brand’s bold return to the high-performance supersport segment. Developed from years of racing experience and advanced R&D, the new RC R promises an exciting mix of track-ready precision and road-going practicality. Here are five unique highlights that make the 990 RC R stand out. KTM 990 RC R now puts out 130 PS and 103 Nm.

Technical Specifications — 2026 KTM 990 RC R Category Specifications Configuration 2-cylinder, 4-stroke, parallel twin Displacement 947 cm³ Power 130 PS Torque 103 Nm Transmission 6-speed Front Suspension WP APEX 48 mm open cartridge, fully adjustable Rear suspension WP APEX, linkage, preload / rebound / compression adjustable Front brakes Dual 320 mm discs, Brembo 4-piston HyPure calipers Rear brake 240 mm disc, single-piston caliper View All Prev Next

1. Powerful and Refined LC8c Engine

The 990 RC R is powered by KTM’s proven LC8c parallel-twin engine that now meets the latest Euro 5+ emission standards. It produces an impressive 130 PS of peak power and 103 Nm of torque, ensuring thrilling acceleration and a sharp throttle response. KTM claims the engine delivers instant punch in any gear.

2. Purpose-Built Chassis and Aerodynamics

Built around a lightweight steel frame with a die-cast aluminium subframe, the 990 RC R is designed to deliver the ideal balance between rigidity and flexibility. The chassis setup enhances cornering stability and front-end feel, especially under aggressive acceleration. Aerodynamic efficiency has been optimised through wind-tunnel testing, resulting in bodywork that channels airflow smoothly for both performance and rider comfort.

A look at the 8.8-inch TFT screen that is placed horizontally.

3. Top-Tier Components and Electronics

KTM has equipped the 990 RC R with WP APEX suspension for track-level control and 320 mm Brembo 4-piston calipers for strong, fade-free braking. The bike also features an advanced electronics suite centred around an 8.8-inch TFT display. Riders can choose between multiple modes— Rain, Street, Sport and Custom with optional Track settings for circuit use. A lean-sensitive ABS system offers four modes (Street, Sport, Supermoto+ and Supermoto ABS), while telemetry data and traction control further enhance safety and performance.

4. Track-Dedicated KTM 990 RC R Track Variant

For purists who prefer circuit riding, KTM will launch a dedicated Track variant in early 2026. This version removes all non-essential road components, including the ABS modulator, and adds direct brake lines, a race-focused gearbox, and stripped-down electronics. The Track model is purpose-built for performance enthusiasts seeking an authentic race experience straight from the factory.

5. KTM 990 RC R Cup and Racing Pathway

To strengthen its motorsport connection, KTM has announced the 990 RC R Cup, which will debut in Europe in spring 2026. The one-make series will feature both the road and Track versions of the RC R, providing riders with an affordable entry into competitive racing. KTM also plans to support participants with factory guidance and rider mentoring, creating a seamless link between street riders and professional racing.