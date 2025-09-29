KTM 250 Duke to Yamaha R15 V4: 5 Sportbikes that got cheaper after GST 2.0

The introduction of GST 2.0 has brought good news for motorcycle enthusiasts in India. The revised tax structure has reduced GST on motorcycles with engines up to 350cc from 28% to 18%. This has translated into substantial price cuts across popular performance-oriented bikes in the sub-350cc segment. From everyday sport commuters to premium faired machines, many models have become more affordable, making it the perfect time for buyers to bring home their dream ride. Here are five sportbikes that have seen the biggest benefits from GST 2.0. Personalised Offers on KTM 250 Duke Check Offers Check Offers KTM RC200 is one of the most popular sportbikes because of its capability and power.

TVS Apache RTR 310 – Big savings for the streetfighter

The TVS Apache RTR 310 has recorded one of the highest reductions under GST 2.0, with prices dropping by nearly ₹24,000. Known for its muscular design, advanced features, and track-inspired handling derived from the Apache RR310, the RTR 310 now offers even better value for enthusiasts who want a premium streetfighter without stretching their budget too far. The prices now start at ₹2.21 lakh ex-showroom.

(Also read: 5 neo retro bikes you can plan to buy this festive season)

Kawasaki Ninja 300 – More accessible than before

The iconic Kawasaki Ninja 300, a dream bike for many aspiring riders, has also benefited from the GST revision. With a price cut of around ₹26,000, the twin-cylinder supersport has become slightly easier on the wallet. This makes the Ninja 300 a more practical option for enthusiasts who want to enter the world of Kawasaki’s performance lineup. It is priced at ₹3.17 lakh ex-showroom.

KTM 250 Duke – Aggressive performance, lighter price tag

The KTM 250 Duke is among the most aggressive streetfighters in its class, offering sharp design and thrilling performance. Thanks to GST 2.0, the bike now costs nearly ₹18,000–20,000 less than before. This price drop adds more weight to its appeal for riders seeking a balance of everyday usability and sporty excitement. This means that the 250 Duke now starts at ₹2.12 lakh ex-showroom.

KTM RC 200 – Sporty value improves

The KTM RC 200, popular among young riders for its sporty looks and track-ready ergonomics, has also become more affordable. With a reduction of nearly ₹15,000–18,000, the faired machine now delivers even stronger value for money for those who want a stylish yet performance-focused motorcycle. It is now priced at ₹2.15 lakh ex-showroom.

Yamaha R15 V4 – Strong demand to get stronger

The Yamaha R15 V4, already one of India’s best-selling supersport motorcycles, has seen its prices slashed by about ₹17,500. Known for its R1-inspired styling and refined engine, the R15 is expected to attract even more buyers with this new, lower price point. Now, the prices of the Yamaha R15 V4 start at ₹1.95 lakh ex-showroom.