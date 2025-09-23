3 things that make Renault Kwid’s 10th Anniversary edition unique

Renault India has launched the Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition, celebrating a decade of one of India’s most popular entry-level hatchbacks. Since its debut in 2015, the Renault Kwid has redefined the micro-SUV-inspired hatchback segment with its disruptive design, affordability, and feature-rich appeal. Now, with this special edition, the French carmaker is marking ten years of success with added exclusivity and premium touches. The 10th anniversary edition of the Kwid comes with cosmetic upgrades over the standard model.

Limited to 500 Units

The Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition is based on the Techno variant and will be available in a limited run of just 500 units. Prices are set at ₹5.14 lakh for the manual and ₹5.63 lakh for the AMT, ex-showroom pan-India.

Dual-Tone Colours & Stylish Exterior

Buyers can choose from two striking dual-tone colour schemes – Fiery Red with Black Roof and Shadow Grey with Black Roof. The car also gets black Flex Wheels, anniversary decals on the doors and C-pillar, and a yellow grille insert, adding a sporty and celebratory character.

Premium Interiors

Inside, the special edition features 10th Anniversary-themed seat fabrics, yellow accents on the seats, a leatherette steering wheel, an infotainment surround, and door trims. Premium additions like illuminated scuff plates and puddle lamps further enhance the festive look of the cabin.

Renault has also upgraded the interior of the Kwid.

Safety Upgrades Across the Kwid Range

Beyond the limited edition, Renault has introduced safety upgrades across the entire Kwid lineup. 3-point seatbelts are now standard on all seats, while the Climber variant has been upgraded with six airbags, reinforcing Renault’s commitment to safer mobility.

Refreshed Lineup & Pricing

Renault has also restructured the Kwid variant names – Evolution, Techno, and Climber – while keeping the car accessible. The range now starts at ₹4.29 lakh (ex-showroom), with AMT variants beginning at ₹4.99 lakh, making the Kwid one of the most affordable automatic cars in India.

With its SUV-inspired stance, high ground clearance of 184 mm, and fuel-efficient 1.0L SCe engine, the Renault Kwid continues to be a strong value proposition. The 10th Anniversary Edition not only celebrates a milestone but also strengthens Renault’s positioning in India’s competitive small-car segment.