5 Best motorcycle helmets we have reviewed in 2025

Choosing the right motorcycle helmet goes far beyond ticking safety checkboxes. Over the course of 2025, we tested and lived with several helmets in real riding conditions, from daily commutes to long highway runs and spirited weekend rides. What stood out were not just certification labels or price tags, but how these helmets balanced protection, comfort, ventilation, visibility and everyday usability. After spending meaningful time with each one, these five helmets impressed us the most by delivering a well-rounded riding experience that genuinely made time on the saddle safer and more enjoyable. Personalised Offers on Tata Sierra Check Offers Check Offers KYT Striker 2 looks amazing in the blue shade, and it does stand out from the crowd.

Steelbird Ignyte IGN-7

The Ignyte IGN-7 helmet comes with a dual visor setup, which encompasses a clear outer visor and an internal sun visor with a slider, ensuring optimal visibility across variable light conditions.

The Steelbird Ignyte IGN-7 stands out because it meets three global safety standards — DOT, ISI and ECE 22.06 — while remaining affordable, making it attractive for riders who want high protection without a premium price tag. The helmet has a full-face design with both a clear outer visor and a built-in sun visor, and it uses dynamic ventilation channels to improve airflow and comfort in warm conditions. Its sporty styling includes an aero rear spoiler, washable inner pads, reflective elements for night visibility and features like a double D-ring fastener, nose protector and wind deflector. Claiming to use NACA Duct airflow technology for better ventilation, it combines style with practical features. The multi-density EPS lining and PC-ABS shell aim to enhance impact protection. Priced around ₹6,499, the IGN-7 offers global-level certification and a premium feel, making it a strong choice for riders on a budget looking for elevated safety and aesthetics.

Korda Icon

Korda Icon helmet complies with three global safety standards - IS, DOT and ECE.

The Korda Icon is a full-face helmet that aims to deliver high safety standards at a price of around ₹8,499. It is certified to three global safety norms — ISI, DOT and ECE 22.06 — which boosts rider confidence by offering robust impact protection in its class. The helmet weighs about 1,550 grams and features an aggressive, sporty design with a dual visor system, including a clear outer visor and an internal sun visor for different light conditions. Ventilation channels and an aero rear spoiler try to improve airflow and stability, while removable, washable interior padding with moisture-wicking fabric adds comfort. It also uses a race-grade double D-ring strap and emergency release tabs for safety, and integrated speaker pockets make it easier to install Bluetooth or intercom gear. Overall, the Korda Icon stands out as a stylish yet safety-focused option for riders looking for global-level protection without a premium price.

KYT Striker 2

Depending on the colour scheme, the price of the KYT Striker 2 changes.

The KYT Striker 2 is a budget-friendly full-face helmet under ₹7,000 with bold styling and practical features like a clear visor with built-in sun shield and good ventilation. It is ISI certified, has a sturdy thermoplastic shell, has slots for your spectacles and a double D-ring strap, but lacks global safety certifications. Comfort is decent for daily use, though wind noise can be high at speed. It is a solid choice for everyday commuting riders who want style and basic protection at an affordable price.

SMK Laminar

SMK Laminar's key USP is the protection it offers to riders through its triple safety norms certifications.

The SMK Laminar is an open-face helmet built for daily riding that stands out for offering three global safety certifications — ISI, DOT and ECE 22.06 — at a budget-friendly price starting around ₹2,799, giving riders strong protection confidence. It has a lightweight thermoplastic shell, an elongated scratch-resistant clear visor for wind protection and comfortable, ventilated padding with a durable, quick-release chin strap. Designed with practicality and comfort in mind, it makes a solid choice for everyday city commuting without compromising on safety.

(Also read: Royal Enfield Urbanite Hoodie Review: Stylish Urban Riding Gear for Everyday Commutes)

Studds Drifter Batman Edition

The Studds Drifter Batman Edition is a full-face helmet with bold Batman-inspired graphics that stand out visually while offering practical performance. It feels light and comfortable for daily city riding, with good ventilation and manageable wind noise at typical urban speeds. The dual visor system includes a clear outer visor and an inner sun visor that work well and seem durable. Safety is backed by ISI and DOT certifications, though there is no ECE standard, and the quick-release chin strap comes in handy during city rides.