5 cars I would honestly choose for road trips with my parents

The Jeep Compass Trail Edition comes with decals, blacked-out interior, subtle styling tweaks

The Compass has always stood out for its solid build quality and confident highway manners. It feels planted and reassuring at higher speeds, which makes long drives much more relaxing. The suspension strikes a good balance between comfort and control, and the seats are supportive enough for extended journeys. The diesel engine paired with the automatic gearbox also works very well for highway cruising, offering strong mid-range performance and good efficiency. It also manages to deliver a decent fuel efficiency when it is cruising on the highways. Handling is another highlight of the Compass. It feels composed and confident in the hilly sections. For buyers who enjoy driving but still want a comfortable SUV for family trips, the Compass makes a strong case. Price: ₹17.99 lakh to ₹30.70 lakh (ex-showroom) Mahindra XUV 7XO

The XUV 7XO retains essential convenience features such as cruise control, drive modes and wireless smartphone connectivity

The XUV 7XO replaces the XUV700 and continues Mahindra’s focus on combining performance, space, and modern features. Mahindra’s diesel engines have always been excellent for highway cruising, thanks to their strong torque delivery. This makes overtaking slower traffic on highways much easier and more relaxed. Just like the Compass, the 7XO also manages to deliver a good fuel efficiency figure when it is out on the highway. The 6-speed gearbox is also smooth and there are driving modes on offer as well. The SUV also offers a spacious cabin and a long list of comfort features. For long road trips with parents, the combination of strong performance, a comfortable second row, and good highway stability makes the XUV 7XO a very appealing choice. Price: ₹13.66 lakh to ₹27 lakh (ex-showroom) Citroen C5 Aircross

Citroen C5 Aircross is offered with a 2.0-litre diesel engine that puts out 177 PS and 400 Nm.

If ride comfort is the top priority, the C5 Aircross is easily one of the best SUVs currently on sale in India. Citroen’s progressive hydraulic cushion suspension does an excellent job of smoothing out bad roads and highway undulations. The result is a very relaxed ride quality that passengers especially appreciate on long journeys. The rear seat layout is also unique, with three individual seats that offer good comfort and flexibility. Add to that a torquey diesel engine and excellent highway stability, and the C5 Aircross becomes a superb long distance cruiser. Price: Around ₹37.32 lakh (ex-showroom) Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line blends understated German design with strong performance and comfort.

The Tayron R-Line is now Volkswagen’s flagship SUV in India and sits above the Tiguan R-Line in the brand’s lineup. It has already gone on sale at an introductory price of around ₹46.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Essentially a larger three-row SUV, the Tayron R-Line offers more space than the Tiguan and is better suited for family road trips. The longer wheelbase and bigger dimensions help improve cabin room and luggage capacity and stay more composed and stable at highway speeds while travelling with family. It is powered by a 2.0 litre turbo petrol engine producing around 204 hp and 320 Nm, paired with a 7 speed dual clutch automatic and all wheel drive. The same powertrain is also used in the Kodiaq, which means strong highway performance and effortless cruising. Price: ₹46.99 lakh (ex-showroom) Skoda Kodiaq

The Skoda Kodiaq gets a striking look based on the Modern Solid Design language. It features a bold butterfly grille and sharper headlamps. The fog lamp units have been placed right under the headlamp assembly,