5 cars I would honestly choose for road trips with my parents
From the Skoda Kodiaq to the Volkswagen Tayron R Line, here are five comfortable SUVs I would pick for long highway road trips with my parents.
Road trips with parents demand a very different kind of car. Performance and aggressive handling take a back seat, while ride comfort, supportive seats, cabin space, and a relaxed driving experience become far more important. A good highway cruiser should also feel stable at speed, offer strong mid-range performance for easy overtakes, and provide a comfortable second row for long hours on the road. However, with me, things are a bit different, because my father also likes to drive and can be a bit enthusiastic sometimes.
If I had to pick five SUVs in India that I would genuinely consider for long road trips with my parents, these would be my top choices.
The Compass has always stood out for its solid build quality and confident highway manners. It feels planted and reassuring at higher speeds, which makes long drives much more relaxing. The suspension strikes a good balance between comfort and control, and the seats are supportive enough for extended journeys.
The diesel engine paired with the automatic gearbox also works very well for highway cruising, offering strong mid-range performance and good efficiency. It also manages to deliver a decent fuel efficiency when it is cruising on the highways. Handling is another highlight of the Compass. It feels composed and confident in the hilly sections. For buyers who enjoy driving but still want a comfortable SUV for family trips, the Compass makes a strong case.
Price: ₹17.99 lakh to ₹30.70 lakh (ex-showroom)
The XUV 7XO replaces the XUV700 and continues Mahindra’s focus on combining performance, space, and modern features.
Mahindra’s diesel engines have always been excellent for highway cruising, thanks to their strong torque delivery. This makes overtaking slower traffic on highways much easier and more relaxed. Just like the Compass, the 7XO also manages to deliver a good fuel efficiency figure when it is out on the highway. The 6-speed gearbox is also smooth and there are driving modes on offer as well.
The SUV also offers a spacious cabin and a long list of comfort features. For long road trips with parents, the combination of strong performance, a comfortable second row, and good highway stability makes the XUV 7XO a very appealing choice.
Price: ₹13.66 lakh to ₹27 lakh (ex-showroom)
If ride comfort is the top priority, the C5 Aircross is easily one of the best SUVs currently on sale in India.
Citroen’s progressive hydraulic cushion suspension does an excellent job of smoothing out bad roads and highway undulations. The result is a very relaxed ride quality that passengers especially appreciate on long journeys.
The rear seat layout is also unique, with three individual seats that offer good comfort and flexibility. Add to that a torquey diesel engine and excellent highway stability, and the C5 Aircross becomes a superb long distance cruiser.
Price: Around ₹37.32 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Tayron R-Line is now Volkswagen’s flagship SUV in India and sits above the Tiguan R-Line in the brand’s lineup. It has already gone on sale at an introductory price of around ₹46.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Essentially a larger three-row SUV, the Tayron R-Line offers more space than the Tiguan and is better suited for family road trips. The longer wheelbase and bigger dimensions help improve cabin room and luggage capacity and stay more composed and stable at highway speeds while travelling with family.
It is powered by a 2.0 litre turbo petrol engine producing around 204 hp and 320 Nm, paired with a 7 speed dual clutch automatic and all wheel drive. The same powertrain is also used in the Kodiaq, which means strong highway performance and effortless cruising.
Price: ₹46.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Kodiaq is one of the most well-rounded premium SUVs you can buy if long highway drives are a priority. It strikes a very nice balance between comfort and driving engagement. The suspension absorbs most highway imperfections well while keeping the car composed at higher speeds. The second row offers generous space and supportive seating, which makes long journeys much more comfortable for passengers.
Another advantage is practicality. The large boot and the option of a third row make it easy to pack luggage for extended road trips. Combine that with a smooth DSG gearbox and a refined turbo petrol engine, and the Kodiaq becomes a very effortless long distance cruiser.
Price: Around ₹39.99 lakh to ₹45.96 lakh (ex-showroom)
