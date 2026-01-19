5 cruiser bikes with low seat height under 5 lakh you can buy in 2026

Cruiser motorcycles have always held a special place in the Indian market. They promise a relaxed riding posture, easygoing power delivery and a sense of calm that makes both daily commutes and long highway stretches more enjoyable. In recent years, the segment has evolved beyond just budget cruisers, offering buyers a wide range of options that cater to different riding styles, budgets and experience levels. From approachable, low seat height machines that suit first-time cruiser riders to larger, more powerful motorcycles designed for effortless highway touring, there is now a cruiser for almost every kind of rider. As we step into 2026, here are five cruiser motorcycles you can buy in India for under ₹5 lakh, each offering its own take on comfort, character and road presence. Personalised Offers on Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Check Offers Check Offers The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is the most affordable 650 cc cruiser in India.

Motorcycle Seat Height Ex-Showroom Price Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise 737 mm ₹ 1.25 lakh Royal Enfield Meteor 350 765 mm ₹ 1.96 lakh onwards Keeway V302C 690 mm ₹ 4.15 lakh TVS Ronin 795 mm ₹ 1.26 lakh onwards Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 740 mm ₹ 4.03 lakh onwards View All Prev Next

Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise

Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise comes with spoked rims instead of alloy wheels.

When you talk about accessible cruisers in India, the Avenger 220 Cruise is the bike that springs to mind for many riders entering this segment for the first time. Its sweetly low seat height of just 737 mm makes it incredibly easy to plant both feet on the ground, a confidence booster that many shorter riders will appreciate in traffic and at stops. The ergonomics are classic cruiser, with forward-set footpegs and wide, relaxed bars giving you a stretched-out yet comfortable posture that’s forgiving whether you’re in the city or heading out on weekend journeys. The Avenger 220 Cruise is priced at ₹1.25 lakh ex-showroom, which makes it one of the most wallet-friendly cruisers you can ride without sacrificing the character of a true cruiser.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

In 2025, Royal Enfield added new colours and a slipper clutch to the Meteor 350.

The Meteor 350 has become a defining bike in the mid-displacement cruiser category in India by offering an intoxicating mix of classic styling cues and everyday usability. Its seat height of around 765 mm strikes a nice balance for riders of varied heights, and the riding position is relaxed without feeling too stretched or awkward in tight corners. The 349 cc J-series engine is known for strong, usable mid-range torque, which means you don’t need to wring the engine to make progress on highways; just roll on the throttle and let the Meteor cruise. Prices for the Meteor 350 start at ₹1.96 lakh ex-showroom, depending on variant and accessories, which keeps it comfortably under the ₹5 lakh ceiling while offering a sense of presence and refinement that justifies its popularity.

Keeway V302C

Keeway V302C comes with a parallel twin engine.

Stepping up in terms of presence and premium feel, the Keeway V302C brings a bit of international flair to the cruiser scene. It’s distinguished by its very low seat height of about 690 mm, which makes it particularly approachable if ease of foot reach and a grounded feel are high on your priority list. The liquid-cooled 298 cc V-twin engine adds a different character to the cruiser experience, with smooth power delivery and that twin-cylinder vibe that’s rare in this price band. Priced at ₹4.15 lakh ex-showroom, the V302C does stand out on the Indian roads.

TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin uses a 225 cc single-cylinder engine that is tuned for low and mid-range.

TVS took a distinctive approach with the Ronin by blending cruiser-ish ergonomics with neo-classic design cues and a sense of usability that suits both city riding and longer hauls. Its seat height is a bit taller relative to traditional cruisers at 795 mm, but the relaxed footpeg position and upright torso posture still make long stints comfortable. The engine feels lively and adaptable, whether you’re threading through urban traffic or letting the road open in front of you on a weekend ride. The prices start at ₹1.26 lakh ex-showroom.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 shares its underpinnings with the Shotgun and the Classic 650.

For those who want an authentic big-bike cruiser presence but still stay under the ₹5 lakh bracket, the Super Meteor 650 makes a compelling case. It stands out with its larger 648 cc parallel ­twin engine that delivers smooth, effortless torque for sustained highway cruising, and its seat height of about 740 mm gives riders a confident, planted feel at stops and in slow traffic. The riding posture is thoroughly cruiser-oriented: low seat, forward-set pegs, wide bars and an aura of calm command over long distances. The prices start at ₹4.03 lakh ex-showroom. For riders who want that classic cruiser silhouette paired with real touring ability and highway manners, the Super Meteor 650 feels like the pinnacle of this list. However, you will have to deal with the stiff suspension setup that it has.