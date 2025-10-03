The 2025 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 builds on its cruiser legacy with subtle refinements, modern features, and improved value. While it doesn’t stray far from its original formula, the upgrades make it a stronger choice for riders who want comfort, classic style, and practical usability. Here’s a breakdown of its strengths and drawbacks. For 2025, Royal Enfield has added new colours to the Meteor 350.

2025 Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Pros and cons Pros Cons Comfortable cruiser ergonomics with relaxed riding posture Modest acceleration and limited outright power Modern features like LED headlamp, Tripper navigation, USB-C charging, slipper clutch Rear suspension feels stiff on bad roads, pillion comfort limited Strong value for money in its segment Vibrations at higher speeds and minor component vibrations Smooth and torquey power delivery Highway stability View All Prev Next

Pros — What Works Well

1. Comfortable Cruiser Ergonomics and Relaxed Ride

The Meteor’s standout trait is its comfort. With a low seat height, swept-back handlebars, and forward-set footpegs, it places the rider in a relaxed posture ideal for long journeys. Riders can cover long distances without the fatigue that sportier or upright bikes often cause.

2. Modern Features and Tech Upgrades

Royal Enfield has modernised the Meteor with features like LED headlamp and indicators, a Tripper navigation pod, USB-C charging, and an assist & slipper clutch. These additions enhance daily convenience while making the motorcycle better suited for highway touring and city commutes.

3. Good Value for Money

Thanks to recent price adjustments and the inclusion of more features, the Meteor now offers better value in its segment. Buyers get cruiser comfort, modern amenities, and strong build quality without overspending, making it an attractive package. It now starts at ₹1.96 lakh ex-showroom.

(Also read: 5 best adventure bikes for touring in India under ₹4 lakh)

4. Usable Power Delivery

The 349 cc engine may not be a powerhouse, but its mid-range torque makes it practical, and because of it, the rider does not have to do a lot of gearshifts. It offers smooth power delivery for city use and relaxed cruising. Even the exhaust note is really nice and keeps the rider engaged.

5. Highway Stability and Solid Build

The Meteor feels planted and confident on highways. Its chassis and suspension provide stability at cruising speeds, which adds to rider confidence. For those who love long road trips, the bike delivers a reassuring and enjoyable experience. It can easily cruise at 80-90 kmph and can even sustain 100 kmph with minimal vibrations.

Royal Enfield has added an LED headlamp in the front which is not the brightest when it comes to illumination.

Cons — Where It Falls Short

1. Modest Acceleration and Limited Power

With around 20 horsepower, the Meteor isn’t built for speed. Riders looking for aggressive acceleration or high top-end performance will find it lacking. It excels at steady cruising but isn’t meant for thrill-seekers.

2. Rear Suspension and Pillion Comfort

While the front ride quality is smooth, the rear suspension can feel stiff over potholes or rough roads. Pillion comfort is also limited, particularly for taller passengers, making long rides less enjoyable for two-up touring.

3. Vibrations and a weak headlight

At higher speeds, vibrations can creep into the mirrors and some parts. Though not deal-breaking, these small quirks can affect the premium feel of the bike. Moreover, despite being an LED unit, the headlamp is not the brightest and this is good for a motorcycle on which you are supposed to tour.

(Also read: Top 5 electric scooters worth buying under ₹1.5 Lakh)

Verdict

The 2025 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is a refined cruiser that emphasises comfort, style, and practical features. It’s not built for outright performance, but for those who enjoy laid-back rides, scenic touring, and a touch of modern convenience, it hits the right notes.

If you want a motorcycle that blends old-school cruiser vibes with contemporary usability, the Meteor 350 is one of the best options in its class.