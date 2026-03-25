5 SUVs I would buy with the best blind-spot monitoring for chaotic Indian highways

The 2.2-litre diesel engine would be an ideal choice for the XUV 7XO, if you will be travelling a lot on the highways.

Priced between ₹13.66 lakh and ₹24.92 lakh, the Mahindra XUV 7XO offers one of the most usable blind-spot monitoring systems currently available. It is part of a comprehensive Level 2 ADAS suite that includes collision avoidance and lane assist features. What really sets it apart is the calibration. The system is tuned to deal with the unpredictability of Indian traffic. The SUV is available with a turbo petrol and a turbo diesel engine. There is also all-wheel drive system on offer with the top-end diesel variant. Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line has been launched in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).

At ₹45.73 lakh, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line brings a more understated design that will fly under the radar. But it is equipped with a highly precise blind-spot monitoring system. It relies on radar-based detection along with rear cross-traffic alert. Powering the Tiguan R-Line is the 2.0-litre TSI engine that puts out 200 PS and 320 Nm. There is a 7-speed DSG on offer so in case you want to have fun, this is the SUV for you. Land Rover Defender

The new Defender retains most of the design elements albeit for a subtle changes to the headlamps and taillights

Starting at ₹1.03 crore, the Land Rover Defender offers the most sophisticated blind-spot monitoring system on this list. It combines blind-spot assist with a 3D surround camera and additional features like clear exit monitoring. This setup provides a comprehensive view of the vehicle’s surroundings and multiple layers of alerts. However, in everyday Indian driving scenarios, the sheer size and commanding visibility of the Defender already give the driver a strong sense of awareness. Also, the Defender is a highly capable machine when it is out on the highways and you will also be able to take it off-road. Tata Harrier

The Harrier shares its diesel engine with few other SUVs in the Indian market.

The Tata Harrier, priced between ₹12.89 lakh and ₹25.25 lakh, has seen significant upgrades in safety with the addition of ADAS features and a 360-degree camera. The Harrier with its 2.0-litre diesel engine and amazing suspension setup is one of the best SUVs in its segment that you can buy if will be out on the highway a lot. New Renault Duster

The new-generation Renault Duster returns to India with a focus on ruggedness and real-world usability, building on the off-road-friendly reputation of the first-generation model