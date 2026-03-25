5 SUVs I would buy with the best blind-spot monitoring for chaotic Indian highways
Top 5 SUVs with the best blind-spot monitoring in India, including XUV 7XO, Tiguan R-Line, Defender, Harrier and new Duster for safer highway driving.
Blind-spot monitoring has quickly gone from being a premium add-on to an essential safety feature, especially on Indian highways where unpredictability is the norm. With fast-moving traffic, sudden lane changes, and two-wheelers appearing out of nowhere, a well-calibrated blind-spot system can make a real difference. But not all systems are equal; some are better tuned for Indian conditions.
Here are five SUVs across segments that come with blind-spot monitoring:
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Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
₹ 49 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 7XO
₹ 13.66 - 24.92 Lakhs
Volkswagen Tayron R-Line
₹ 46.99 Lakhs
Renault Duster
₹ 10.49 - 18.49 Lakhs
Land Rover Discovery
₹ 1.25 - 1.39 Cr
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
₹ 87.9 Lakhs Onwards
Priced between ₹13.66 lakh and ₹24.92 lakh, the Mahindra XUV 7XO offers one of the most usable blind-spot monitoring systems currently available. It is part of a comprehensive Level 2 ADAS suite that includes collision avoidance and lane assist features.
What really sets it apart is the calibration. The system is tuned to deal with the unpredictability of Indian traffic. The SUV is available with a turbo petrol and a turbo diesel engine. There is also all-wheel drive system on offer with the top-end diesel variant.
At ₹45.73 lakh, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line brings a more understated design that will fly under the radar. But it is equipped with a highly precise blind-spot monitoring system. It relies on radar-based detection along with rear cross-traffic alert.
Powering the Tiguan R-Line is the 2.0-litre TSI engine that puts out 200 PS and 320 Nm. There is a 7-speed DSG on offer so in case you want to have fun, this is the SUV for you.
Starting at ₹1.03 crore, the Land Rover Defender offers the most sophisticated blind-spot monitoring system on this list. It combines blind-spot assist with a 3D surround camera and additional features like clear exit monitoring.
This setup provides a comprehensive view of the vehicle’s surroundings and multiple layers of alerts. However, in everyday Indian driving scenarios, the sheer size and commanding visibility of the Defender already give the driver a strong sense of awareness. Also, the Defender is a highly capable machine when it is out on the highways and you will also be able to take it off-road.
The Tata Harrier, priced between ₹12.89 lakh and ₹25.25 lakh, has seen significant upgrades in safety with the addition of ADAS features and a 360-degree camera.
The Harrier with its 2.0-litre diesel engine and amazing suspension setup is one of the best SUVs in its segment that you can buy if will be out on the highway a lot.
Expected to be priced between ₹10.49 lakh and ₹18.69 lakh, the new-generation Renault Duster comes back with modern safety tech, including blind-spot monitoring, to a more accessible price point.
The SUV has been priced aggressively in the Indian market. Yes, it no longer gets an all-wheel drive system and a diesel engine but it get two turbo petrol engines and a hybrid will soon join the lineup. Then there is the ride and handling which ensures that you will have fun and the vehicle will stay composed when you are on those highway drives. Also, the hybrid engine should deliver good fuel economy out on the highways.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPaarth Khatri
Paarth's passion for cars and motorcycles started with collecting newspaper clippings and brochures when he was just a kid. He is obsessed with cars and technology and can talk about them all day. He has been in the auto industry since 2019 and is ready to drive or ride anything.Read More