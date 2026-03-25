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    5 SUVs I would buy with the best blind-spot monitoring for chaotic Indian highways

    Top 5 SUVs with the best blind-spot monitoring in India, including XUV 7XO, Tiguan R-Line, Defender, Harrier and new Duster for safer highway driving.

    Published on: Mar 25, 2026 3:20 PM IST
    By Paarth Khatri
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    Blind-spot monitoring has quickly gone from being a premium add-on to an essential safety feature, especially on Indian highways where unpredictability is the norm. With fast-moving traffic, sudden lane changes, and two-wheelers appearing out of nowhere, a well-calibrated blind-spot system can make a real difference. But not all systems are equal; some are better tuned for Indian conditions.

    Renault Duster now comes with ADAS.
    Renault Duster now comes with ADAS.

    Here are five SUVs across segments that come with blind-spot monitoring:

    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    The 2.2-litre diesel engine would be an ideal choice for the XUV 7XO, if you will be travelling a lot on the highways.
    The 2.2-litre diesel engine would be an ideal choice for the XUV 7XO, if you will be travelling a lot on the highways.

    Priced between 13.66 lakh and 24.92 lakh, the Mahindra XUV 7XO offers one of the most usable blind-spot monitoring systems currently available. It is part of a comprehensive Level 2 ADAS suite that includes collision avoidance and lane assist features.

    What really sets it apart is the calibration. The system is tuned to deal with the unpredictability of Indian traffic. The SUV is available with a turbo petrol and a turbo diesel engine. There is also all-wheel drive system on offer with the top-end diesel variant.

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

    The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line has been launched in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).
    The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line has been launched in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).

    At 45.73 lakh, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line brings a more understated design that will fly under the radar. But it is equipped with a highly precise blind-spot monitoring system. It relies on radar-based detection along with rear cross-traffic alert.

    Powering the Tiguan R-Line is the 2.0-litre TSI engine that puts out 200 PS and 320 Nm. There is a 7-speed DSG on offer so in case you want to have fun, this is the SUV for you.

    Land Rover Defender

    The new Defender retains most of the design elements albeit for a subtle changes to the headlamps and taillights
    The new Defender retains most of the design elements albeit for a subtle changes to the headlamps and taillights

    Starting at 1.03 crore, the Land Rover Defender offers the most sophisticated blind-spot monitoring system on this list. It combines blind-spot assist with a 3D surround camera and additional features like clear exit monitoring.

    This setup provides a comprehensive view of the vehicle’s surroundings and multiple layers of alerts. However, in everyday Indian driving scenarios, the sheer size and commanding visibility of the Defender already give the driver a strong sense of awareness. Also, the Defender is a highly capable machine when it is out on the highways and you will also be able to take it off-road.

    Tata Harrier

    The Harrier shares its diesel engine with few other SUVs in the Indian market.
    The Harrier shares its diesel engine with few other SUVs in the Indian market.

    The Tata Harrier, priced between 12.89 lakh and 25.25 lakh, has seen significant upgrades in safety with the addition of ADAS features and a 360-degree camera.

    The Harrier with its 2.0-litre diesel engine and amazing suspension setup is one of the best SUVs in its segment that you can buy if will be out on the highway a lot.

    New Renault Duster

    The new-generation Renault Duster returns to India with a focus on ruggedness and real-world usability, building on the off-road-friendly reputation of the first-generation model
    The new-generation Renault Duster returns to India with a focus on ruggedness and real-world usability, building on the off-road-friendly reputation of the first-generation model

    Expected to be priced between 10.49 lakh and 18.69 lakh, the new-generation Renault Duster comes back with modern safety tech, including blind-spot monitoring, to a more accessible price point.

    The SUV has been priced aggressively in the Indian market. Yes, it no longer gets an all-wheel drive system and a diesel engine but it get two turbo petrol engines and a hybrid will soon join the lineup. Then there is the ride and handling which ensures that you will have fun and the vehicle will stay composed when you are on those highway drives. Also, the hybrid engine should deliver good fuel economy out on the highways.

    • Paarth Khatri
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Paarth Khatri

      Paarth's passion for cars and motorcycles started with collecting newspaper clippings and brochures when he was just a kid. He is obsessed with cars and technology and can talk about them all day. He has been in the auto industry since 2019 and is ready to drive or ride anything.Read More

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