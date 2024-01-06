Ather 450 Apex launched as EV maker's ‘10 anniversary special edition’

Homegrown EV maker Ather Energy on Saturday launched its 450 Apex e-scooter as the company's '10th Anniversary. 450 Apex promises an ‘unbeatable riding experience with city-savvy features," Tarun Mehta, Ather Energy co-founder, said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The Ather 450 Apex celebrates 10 years of the brand in the business and gets transparent panels, as well as performance upgrades

Price

It is priced at ₹1.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and bookings are open from today. Deliveries, meanwhile, will begin in March.

Key features

According to Mehta, 450 Apex comes with a feature called ‘Magic Twist,’ describing it as the ‘next level of regenerative braking, always in action unlike (the) regular 2W brakes.’

“It (Magic Twist) packs a punch, offering 40% more braking power than any other 2W regen in India,” he wrote.

Another addition, he noted, is the Warp+ mode that will take the 2-wheeler from 0 to 40 km/h in just 2.9 seconds. Further, 450 Apex has a has a transparent panel over a painted orange chassis, making the EV India's ‘only scooter with a Transparent panel.’

Powertrain

It gets a PMS electric motor that generates a peak torque of 26 Nm. The top speed, on the other hand, is 100 kmph.

Styling

To make 450 Apex stand out, the manufacturer has given it a new Indidm Blue colour scheme with bright organe highlights; the colour scheme extends to the ‘Ather’ branding, chassis, and alloy wheels.