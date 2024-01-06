close_game
News / Car Bike / Ather 450 Apex launched as EV maker's '10 anniversary special edition'

Ather 450 Apex launched as EV maker's ‘10 anniversary special edition’

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 06, 2024 02:56 PM IST

Tarun Mehta, co-founder, Ather Energy, said that 450 Apex promises an ‘unbeatable riding experience with city-savvy features.'

Homegrown EV maker Ather Energy on Saturday launched its 450 Apex e-scooter as the company's '10th Anniversary. 450 Apex promises an ‘unbeatable riding experience with city-savvy features," Tarun Mehta, Ather Energy co-founder, said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The Ather 450 Apex celebrates 10 years of the brand in the business and gets transparent panels, as well as performance upgrades
The Ather 450 Apex celebrates 10 years of the brand in the business and gets transparent panels, as well as performance upgrades

Price

It is priced at 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and bookings are open from today. Deliveries, meanwhile, will begin in March.

Key features

According to Mehta, 450 Apex comes with a feature called ‘Magic Twist,’ describing it as the ‘next level of regenerative braking, always in action unlike (the) regular 2W brakes.’

“It (Magic Twist) packs a punch, offering 40% more braking power than any other 2W regen in India,” he wrote.

Another addition, he noted, is the Warp+ mode that will take the 2-wheeler from 0 to 40 km/h in just 2.9 seconds. Further, 450 Apex has a has a transparent panel over a painted orange chassis, making the EV India's ‘only scooter with a Transparent panel.’

Powertrain

It gets a PMS electric motor that generates a peak torque of 26 Nm. The top speed, on the other hand, is 100 kmph.

Styling

To make 450 Apex stand out, the manufacturer has given it a new Indidm Blue colour scheme with bright organe highlights; the colour scheme extends to the ‘Ather’ branding, chassis, and alloy wheels.

