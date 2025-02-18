Audi RS Q8 Facelift launched at 2.49 crore. Here's what the most expensive Audi SUV gets

The Audi RS Q8 facelift launched in India at a price of ₹2.49 crore ex-showroom. The new SUV is both the most powerful and the most costly SUV in the company's Indian portfolio. Based on the Audi Q8, the performance model receives the RS treatment, including a V8 engine. The Audi RS Q8 is a performance-oriented SUV priced at ₹ 2.49 crore, ex-showroom

The Audi RS Q8 is a performance-oriented SUV priced at ₹2.49 crore, ex-showroom. The SUV competes with the Aston Martin DBX and Lamborghini Urus SE, which cost ₹3.82 crore and ₹4.57 crore, respectively. All prices are ex-showroom.

Audi RS Q8: Design

The Audi RS Q8 facelift has several external upgrades. The redesign includes new wheel style, a revised front fascia, and a lighting package. It receives a complete LED lighting kit. The SUV is equipped with 23-inch forged alloy wheels that have been totally blacked out to add a sporty touch. Audi has updated the rear with new OLED taillights and a new rear diffuser.

Audi RS Q8: Cabin and features

Inside the cabin, the Audi RS Q8 facelift features new sports seats. The cabin has several sporty details, including as a gloss-black dashboard and Alcantara on the steering wheel, gear knob, door panels, and more.

The cabin still has a dual-screen arrangement. The center console is dominated by an infotainment screen and a display for the auto temperature control function, while the Virtual Cockpit provides all of the necessary information in attractive graphics. The RS Q8 features wireless charging, four-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, a motorized tailgate, and other amenities.

Audi RS Q8: Engine

The Audi RS Q8 facelift gets power from a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine. This engine is capable of producing 640 bhp peak power and 850 Nm of maximum torque. This means the Audi RS Q8 facelift comes churning out 40 bhp of additional power output and 50 Nm of extra torque over the outgoing model. The updated Audi RS Q8 performance SUV is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 3.6 seconds.