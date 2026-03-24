Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise gets a discount of ₹11,440, now priced at ₹1.25 lakh

Bajaj Auto has announced that they are offering a discount of ₹11,440 on the Avenger 220 Cruise. This means that the ex-showroom price falls from ₹1,36,691 to ₹1,25,251. Now, this price cut could be for a temporary time, so the ex-showroom price might go back up. If you are interested in the Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise, then we would suggest that you get in touch with the nearest authorised dealership, as they would have all the details. Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise comes with spoked rims instead of alloy wheels.

What powers the Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise? Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise uses a single-cylinder engine that is oil-cooled. It is a fuel-injected unit that puts out 19.03 Ps of max power and a peak torque output of 17.55 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit.

What are the underpinnings of the Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise? Bajaj is using a Tubular Double Cradle Type frame for the Avenger 220 Cruise, which is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear with 5-step adjustability.

Braking duties are performed by a 280 mm disc in the front and a 130 mm drum at the rear. There is also an anti-lock braking system on offer on the front disc. There are spoked rims on offer, which are wrapped in 90/90-17 tyre in the front and a 130/90-15 tyre at the rear.