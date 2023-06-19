July launch alert: Check these three new cars set to hit Indian market | Details

For Indian car enthusiasts, July month is going to be exciting as they can look forward to the launch of three promising models - the Hyundai Exeter, Maruti Suzuki Invicto, and Kia Seltos Facelift. Each of these vehicles offers unique features and specifications, aiming to captivate the market with their offerings.

Hyundai Exeter:

Hyundai's Exeter boasts several first-in-segment offerings.(Hyundai)

1. It boasts to have the longest wheelbase in the segment, providing ample passenger space.

2. It has a powerful 1.2-litre petrol engine with 83bhp and 114nm torque.

3. There are five variants available, including an option for a CNG powertrain.

4. It has some standout features like a dashcam and an electric sunroof.

5. The tech features include LED daytime running lamps, touchscreen infotainment, and BlueLink-connected car technology.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto:

1. Invicto is a flagship offering from Maruti Suzuki, set to launch on July 5.

2. It is rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross MPV.

3. It is expected to be available with 2.0-litre NA petrol and 2.0-litre strong-hybrid petrol engine options.

4. It is said to be at the top of Maruti Suzuki’s passenger vehicle line-up.

5. Pricing is anticipated to be slightly higher than the original model.

Kia Seltos Facelift:

1. This model is a makeover of the Kia Seltos model, debuting in July.

2. The company says it is inspired by the global-spec Seltos version.

3. It has cosmetic updates to the exterior design.

4. The cabin is redesigned to give new features, including a panoramic sunroof and ADAS tech.

5. It is rumoured to feature a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine generating 160 PS, similar to the Carens engine.

The arrival of these three cars in July promises to bring excitement and competition to the Indian automotive market. Car enthusiasts eagerly await th launches to experience the unique offerings and feature these vehicles bring.

