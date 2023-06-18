Hyundai's new micro SUV will launch on this date. Check price, specifications

Automobile giant Hyundai is preparing to launch its new micro sports utility vehicle (SUV) called Exter on July 10. The company has already started accepting bookings. This new micro SUV will compete with Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Citroen C3, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite, HT Auto reported.



According to report, Exter will be sharing its platform with Grand i10 Nios. Ot will have the longest wheelbase in the segment, measuring 2,450 mm. The height of this micro SUV is 1,631 mm. It means that this car will offer decent headroom and legroom for the rear occupants.



Exter will be powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. The engine will generate 83 bhp of power and 114 Nm of torque. It will be mated with a five-speed manual gearbox or a five-speed automated manual transmission (AMT). It also offers a CNG powertrain which will come with a manual gearbox.



According to report, this micro SUV will be available in five variants, i.e, EX, SX, SX (O) and SX (O) Connect. Except the base EX trim, all the variants will be offered with an AMT gearbox. According to the HT Auto report, the CNG powertrain will be offered only with S and SX variants.



Features

The features in Hyundai Exter include an electric sunroof, dashcam, LED daytime running lamps, projector headlamps, LED tail lamps, multi-functional steering wheel, automatic climate control, digital instrument cluster, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay and others. Exter has also been equipped with BlueLink connected car technology, Alexa connectivity, OTA and Map updates.



Price

According to report, Exter is expected to have a starting price of around ₹6 lakh and go up to ₹10 lakh for the top-spec variant. The base trim of this micro SUV could be placed slightly below the Tata Punch.



Hyundai Exter will offer over 60 connected features and 90 embedded voice commands.