Rolls-Royce's Spectre, its first all-electric model, unveiled in South Korea

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 17, 2023 04:11 PM IST

In the Asia-Pacific, South Korea is the first country where the model has been introduced.

Spectre, Rolls-Royce's first all-electric model, has been unveiled in South Korea, with it being the first country in Asia-Pacific where the British auto giant has introduced the car.

Rolls-Royce Spectre
Rolls-Royce Spectre

Spectre has been revealed in South Korea in its ‘Crescendo’ edition, noted Rolls-Royce.

“Today, we unveiled the Spectre in Korea, marking the debut of the marque's first fully-electric model in the Asia-Pacific region. For this landmark presentation, Spectre is revealed in the Crescendo edition,” it tweeted on Friday, introducing the car in Asia's fourth-biggest economy.

Rolls-Royce Spectre: Price

In South Korea, the world's ‘first ultra-luxury electric super coupe’ has been given a starting price of 620 million won ($486,000; 4 crore).

Rolls-Royce Spectre: Deliveries

The deliveries in South Korea will begin in the fourth quarter of the year, the manufacturer said without, however, giving the pre-order figures.

Rolls-Royce Spectre: Range

In an October 2022 press release introducing the coupe, the BMW-owned brand, citing preliminary data, said that Spectre is expected to have a range of 520 kms WLTP, offering 900 Nm torque from its 430 kW powertrain. Also, its timing to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph was estimated at 4.5 seconds.

