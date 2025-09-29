The festive season is the perfect time to bring home a new car or bike, as manufacturers and dealers roll out attractive discounts, exchange offers, and special schemes. From popular two-wheelers for daily commuting to feature-packed cars for family drives, buyers have plenty of options to save. To make your search easier, we’ve rounded up the top bikes and cars with the biggest festive offers, helping you pick the right ride at the best value. Always check with authorised dealerships for complete terms and conditions. Personalised Offers on Volkswagen Virtus Check Offers Check Offers Mahindra is offering benefits of up to ₹ 20,000 on the Thar Roxx.

Model Benefits Jeep Grand Cherokee Upto ₹ 3 lakh Volkswagen Taigun Upto ₹ 1.60 lakh Volkswagen Virtus Upto ₹ 1.25 lakh Skoda Kushaq Upto ₹ 2.50 lakh Skoda Slavia Upto ₹ 1.20 lakh Mahindra Bolero Neo Upto ₹ 1.29 lakh Mahindra XUV700 Upto ₹ 81,000 Mahindra Thar Roxx Upto ₹ 20,000 Honda Elevate Upto ₹ 1.22 lakh Aprilia RS457 Upto ₹ 20,500 Honda Activa Upto ₹ 5,000 Honda Activa e Upto ₹ 7,500 Bajaj Pulsar NS125 Upto ₹ 4,069 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Upto ₹ 5,253 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Upto ₹ 6,000 Kawasaki ZX-10R Upto ₹ 50,000 View All Prev Next

Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep Grand Cherokee is offered in a single powertrain.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is now more accessible with savings of up to ₹3 lakh, bringing its effective price to around ₹63 lakh. This premium SUV features a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and competes with other luxury SUVs like the Audi Q5 and Volvo XC60.

Volkswagen Virtus & Taigun

The Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun are both based in the same platform.

Volkswagen is offering festive discounts on the Virtus GT Plus (up to ₹1.60 lakh) and Virtus GT (up to ₹1.25 lakh). The Taigun also gets savings of up to ₹1.60 lakh on the 1.5-litre variant and ₹1 lakh on the 1.0-litre model.

Skoda Kushaq & Slavia

Skoda Kushaq made its debut in July of 2021 under the brand's India 2.0 program

Skoda has announced discounts of up to ₹2.5 lakh on the Kushaq and up to ₹1.2 lakh on the Slavia. Both models offer a choice of 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre EVO engines, with manual or automatic transmission. Prices start at ₹10.61 lakh for the Kushaq and ₹10 lakh for the Slavia (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Bolero Neo, Thar Roxx & XUV700

Mahindra Thar Roxx gets design changes to help it differentiate from its three-door sibling.

Mahindra’s SUVs come with festive schemes as well. The Bolero Neo leads the pack with discounts up to ₹1.29 lakh, while the XUV700 and Thar Roxx get up to ₹81,000 and ₹20,000 off, respectively.

Honda Elevate

The Honda Elevate is an India-first product that the company says has been tailor-made for the customers here.

The Honda Elevate is available with savings of up to ₹1.22 lakh. Buyers will need to check with authorised dealers for details. Prices for the Elevate start at ₹11 lakh (ex-showroom).

Aprilia RS457

The Aprilia RS 457 and Tuono 457 are available with a 457 cc parallel-twin motor with a meaty exhaust

Aprilia has made the bi-directional quickshifter standard on the RS457, a feature worth ₹20,500, and absorbed the GST hike. The motorcycle is priced at ₹3.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda Activa & Activa e

The Honda Activa e is also available with battery rental options.

The Honda Activa comes with an instant cashback of up to ₹5,000, 100% loan options, and interest rates as low as 6.99%. Prices range from ₹74,369 to ₹87,693 (ex-showroom). The Activa e offers cashback up to ₹7,500, 100% loan eligibility, a 60-month tenure, and 6.99% interest, starting at ₹1.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bajaj Pulsar

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is one of the most popular 200 cc motorcycle in the Indian market.

Bajaj has festive offers on the Pulsar range — up to ₹4,069 on the NS125, ₹5,253 on the NS160, and ₹6,000 on the NS200.

Kawasaki ZX-10R

Kawasaki ZX-10R is offered in two colour options.

Kawasaki India is offering a cashback of up to ₹50,000 on the ZX-10R along with a low down-payment option. The superbike is priced at ₹20.79 lakh (ex-showroom) after GST 2.0 adjustments.