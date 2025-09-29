Diwali offers alert: 5 cars and bikes with unbeatable festive deals you can’t miss
From Mahindra XUV700 and Skoda Kushaq to Honda Activa and Bajaj Pulsar, here are best festive deals on 2-wheelers and 4-wheelers.
The festive season is the perfect time to bring home a new car or bike, as manufacturers and dealers roll out attractive discounts, exchange offers, and special schemes. From popular two-wheelers for daily commuting to feature-packed cars for family drives, buyers have plenty of options to save. To make your search easier, we’ve rounded up the top bikes and cars with the biggest festive offers, helping you pick the right ride at the best value. Always check with authorised dealerships for complete terms and conditions.
|Model
|Benefits
|Jeep Grand Cherokee
|Upto ₹3 lakh
|Volkswagen Taigun
|Upto ₹1.60 lakh
|Volkswagen Virtus
|Upto ₹1.25 lakh
|Skoda Kushaq
|Upto ₹2.50 lakh
|Skoda Slavia
|Upto ₹1.20 lakh
|Mahindra Bolero Neo
|Upto ₹1.29 lakh
|Mahindra XUV700
|Upto ₹81,000
|Mahindra Thar Roxx
|Upto ₹20,000
|Honda Elevate
|Upto ₹1.22 lakh
|Aprilia RS457
|Upto ₹20,500
|Honda Activa
|Upto ₹5,000
|Honda Activa e
|Upto ₹7,500
|Bajaj Pulsar NS125
|Upto ₹4,069
|Bajaj Pulsar NS160
|Upto ₹5,253
|Bajaj Pulsar NS200
|Upto ₹6,000
|Kawasaki ZX-10R
|Upto ₹50,000
Jeep Grand Cherokee
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is now more accessible with savings of up to ₹3 lakh, bringing its effective price to around ₹63 lakh. This premium SUV features a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and competes with other luxury SUVs like the Audi Q5 and Volvo XC60.
Volkswagen Virtus & Taigun
Volkswagen is offering festive discounts on the Virtus GT Plus (up to ₹1.60 lakh) and Virtus GT (up to ₹1.25 lakh). The Taigun also gets savings of up to ₹1.60 lakh on the 1.5-litre variant and ₹1 lakh on the 1.0-litre model.
Skoda Kushaq & Slavia
Skoda has announced discounts of up to ₹2.5 lakh on the Kushaq and up to ₹1.2 lakh on the Slavia. Both models offer a choice of 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre EVO engines, with manual or automatic transmission. Prices start at ₹10.61 lakh for the Kushaq and ₹10 lakh for the Slavia (ex-showroom).
Mahindra Bolero Neo, Thar Roxx & XUV700
Mahindra’s SUVs come with festive schemes as well. The Bolero Neo leads the pack with discounts up to ₹1.29 lakh, while the XUV700 and Thar Roxx get up to ₹81,000 and ₹20,000 off, respectively.
Honda Elevate
The Honda Elevate is available with savings of up to ₹1.22 lakh. Buyers will need to check with authorised dealers for details. Prices for the Elevate start at ₹11 lakh (ex-showroom).
Aprilia RS457
Aprilia has made the bi-directional quickshifter standard on the RS457, a feature worth ₹20,500, and absorbed the GST hike. The motorcycle is priced at ₹3.95 lakh (ex-showroom).
Honda Activa & Activa e
The Honda Activa comes with an instant cashback of up to ₹5,000, 100% loan options, and interest rates as low as 6.99%. Prices range from ₹74,369 to ₹87,693 (ex-showroom). The Activa e offers cashback up to ₹7,500, 100% loan eligibility, a 60-month tenure, and 6.99% interest, starting at ₹1.17 lakh (ex-showroom).
Bajaj Pulsar
Bajaj has festive offers on the Pulsar range — up to ₹4,069 on the NS125, ₹5,253 on the NS160, and ₹6,000 on the NS200.
Kawasaki ZX-10R
Kawasaki India is offering a cashback of up to ₹50,000 on the ZX-10R along with a low down-payment option. The superbike is priced at ₹20.79 lakh (ex-showroom) after GST 2.0 adjustments.