Mon, Sept 29, 2025
Diwali offers alert: 5 cars and bikes with unbeatable festive deals you can’t miss

ByPaarth Khatri
Updated on: Sept 29, 2025 03:58 pm IST

From Mahindra XUV700 and Skoda Kushaq to Honda Activa and Bajaj Pulsar, here are best festive deals on 2-wheelers and 4-wheelers.

The festive season is the perfect time to bring home a new car or bike, as manufacturers and dealers roll out attractive discounts, exchange offers, and special schemes. From popular two-wheelers for daily commuting to feature-packed cars for family drives, buyers have plenty of options to save. To make your search easier, we’ve rounded up the top bikes and cars with the biggest festive offers, helping you pick the right ride at the best value. Always check with authorised dealerships for complete terms and conditions.

Mahindra is offering benefits of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000 on the Thar Roxx.
ModelBenefits
Jeep Grand CherokeeUpto 3 lakh
Volkswagen TaigunUpto 1.60 lakh
Volkswagen VirtusUpto 1.25 lakh
Skoda KushaqUpto 2.50 lakh
Skoda SlaviaUpto 1.20 lakh
Mahindra Bolero NeoUpto 1.29 lakh
Mahindra XUV700Upto 81,000
Mahindra Thar RoxxUpto 20,000
Honda ElevateUpto 1.22 lakh
Aprilia RS457Upto 20,500
Honda ActivaUpto 5,000
Honda Activa eUpto 7,500
Bajaj Pulsar NS125Upto 4,069
Bajaj Pulsar NS160Upto 5,253
Bajaj Pulsar NS200Upto 6,000
Kawasaki ZX-10RUpto 50,000

Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep Grand Cherokee is offered in a single powertrain.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is now more accessible with savings of up to 3 lakh, bringing its effective price to around 63 lakh. This premium SUV features a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and competes with other luxury SUVs like the Audi Q5 and Volvo XC60.

Volkswagen Virtus & Taigun

The Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun are both based in the same platform.
Volkswagen is offering festive discounts on the Virtus GT Plus (up to 1.60 lakh) and Virtus GT (up to 1.25 lakh). The Taigun also gets savings of up to 1.60 lakh on the 1.5-litre variant and 1 lakh on the 1.0-litre model.

Skoda Kushaq & Slavia

Skoda Kushaq made its debut in July of 2021 under the brand's India 2.0 program
Skoda has announced discounts of up to 2.5 lakh on the Kushaq and up to 1.2 lakh on the Slavia. Both models offer a choice of 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre EVO engines, with manual or automatic transmission. Prices start at 10.61 lakh for the Kushaq and 10 lakh for the Slavia (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Bolero Neo, Thar Roxx & XUV700

Mahindra Thar Roxx gets design changes to help it differentiate from its three-door sibling.
Mahindra’s SUVs come with festive schemes as well. The Bolero Neo leads the pack with discounts up to 1.29 lakh, while the XUV700 and Thar Roxx get up to 81,000 and 20,000 off, respectively.

Honda Elevate

The Honda Elevate is an India-first product that the company says has been tailor-made for the customers here.
The Honda Elevate is available with savings of up to 1.22 lakh. Buyers will need to check with authorised dealers for details. Prices for the Elevate start at 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

Aprilia RS457

The Aprilia RS 457 and Tuono 457 are available with a 457 cc parallel-twin motor with a meaty exhaust
Aprilia has made the bi-directional quickshifter standard on the RS457, a feature worth 20,500, and absorbed the GST hike. The motorcycle is priced at 3.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda Activa & Activa e

The Honda Activa e is also available with battery rental options.
The Honda Activa comes with an instant cashback of up to 5,000, 100% loan options, and interest rates as low as 6.99%. Prices range from 74,369 to 87,693 (ex-showroom). The Activa e offers cashback up to 7,500, 100% loan eligibility, a 60-month tenure, and 6.99% interest, starting at 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bajaj Pulsar

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is one of the most popular 200 cc motorcycle in the Indian market.
Bajaj has festive offers on the Pulsar range — up to 4,069 on the NS125, 5,253 on the NS160, and 6,000 on the NS200.

Kawasaki ZX-10R

Kawasaki ZX-10R is offered in two colour options.
Kawasaki India is offering a cashback of up to 50,000 on the ZX-10R along with a low down-payment option. The superbike is priced at 20.79 lakh (ex-showroom) after GST 2.0 adjustments.

News / Car and Bike / Diwali offers alert: 5 cars and bikes with unbeatable festive deals you can't miss
