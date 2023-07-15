BMW launches X5 facelift in India, prices start at ₹94 lakh
The luxury SUV is available in two variants, namely xLine and M Sport.
BMW on Friday launched the much-awaited X5, a facelifted model, in India. The car will be produced in India only, at the German auto giant's manufacturing facility in Chennai.
BMW X5 facelift: Variants and Price
BMW is offering the X5 facelift in two variants, namely xLine and M Sport. Its price starts at ₹93.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes all the way up to ₹1.06 crore (ex-showroom).
BMW X5 facelift: Powertrain
The luxury SUV comes in both petrol and diesel engine options, along with xDrive all-wheel as standard. The 3.0-litre, 6-cylinder, twin-turbocharged petrol engine generates a maximum power output of 375 bhp and peak torque of 520 Nm. The diesel unit (also 3.0-litre, 6-cylinder, twin-turbocharged) churns out a lower maximum power output (282 bhp) but higher peak torque (650 Nm). A 48 V electric motor, present in both engines, produces 10 bhp and 200 Nm of power and torque, respectively.
Also, the car takes just 6.1 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph.
BMW X5 facelift: Features
Inside the cabin, there is an in-house Widescreen Curved Display with a 12.3-inch digital driver's display, and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Other features include Sports seats (as standard), Comfort seats (in M Sport variant), 4-zone automatic climate control system, Harman Kardon Surround Sound System, panoramic sunroof, etc.
BMW X5 facelift: Rivals
In the luxury SUV segment, the model will take on established names such as Discovery (Land Rover) and GLE (Mercedes-Benz).
- Topics
- Bmw