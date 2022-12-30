Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BYD launches ‘Marine Aesthetics’-based 2023 Dolphin EV: All you need to know

Published on Dec 30, 2022 05:53 PM IST

For now, the all-electric subcompact hatchback is available only in the manufacturer's home country, China.

BYD's Dolphin EV
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Recently, China’s Geely Auto unveiled its panda-themed Panda Mini EV. Now, Build Your Dreams (BYD) Auto, also from China, has launched its 2023 Dolphin, which is based on the company’s ‘Marine Aesthetics’ design. Currently available only in the manufacturer’s native country, the car comes at a starting price of 116,800 Yuan (approx. 14 lakh), while its top-end model is priced at 136,800 Yuan (approx. 16.4 lakh).

BYD 2023 Dolphin: Features and specifications

This all-electric subcompact hatchback is powered by a front permanent synchronous motor, and is offered in two output options: 70 Kw/180 Nm and 130 kW/290 Nm. Both engines are connected to a 44.9 kWH LFP Blade battery pack, an in-house product of BYD.

The 2023 Dolphin EV, which supports 60 kW fast charging, takes up to 10.9 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph, according to the company. Meanwhile, inside the cabin, it has been given a flat-bottom multi-function steering wheel, a 5-inch full LCD instrument panel, a 12.8-inch floating central control screen, front seat heating, four-way electronically adjustable passenger seats, six-way electronically adjustable driver seat etc.

For additional features, on the other hand, the car has a front parking radar, electric exterior mirrors, real-time pressure monitoring system, seatbelt warning light, among others.

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

