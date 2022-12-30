BYD launches ‘Marine Aesthetics’-based 2023 Dolphin EV: All you need to know

Recently, China’s Geely Auto unveiled its panda-themed Panda Mini EV. Now, Build Your Dreams (BYD) Auto, also from China, has launched its 2023 Dolphin, which is based on the company’s ‘Marine Aesthetics’ design. Currently available only in the manufacturer’s native country, the car comes at a starting price of 116,800 Yuan (approx. ₹14 lakh), while its top-end model is priced at 136,800 Yuan (approx. ₹16.4 lakh).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BYD 2023 Dolphin: Features and specifications

This all-electric subcompact hatchback is powered by a front permanent synchronous motor, and is offered in two output options: 70 Kw/180 Nm and 130 kW/290 Nm. Both engines are connected to a 44.9 kWH LFP Blade battery pack, an in-house product of BYD.

Also Read: BYD launches Atto 3 in India, book this electric SUV at token amount of ₹50,000

The 2023 Dolphin EV, which supports 60 kW fast charging, takes up to 10.9 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph, according to the company. Meanwhile, inside the cabin, it has been given a flat-bottom multi-function steering wheel, a 5-inch full LCD instrument panel, a 12.8-inch floating central control screen, front seat heating, four-way electronically adjustable passenger seats, six-way electronically adjustable driver seat etc.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: BYD Atto 3 secures five stars in Euro NCAP crash test

For additional features, on the other hand, the car has a front parking radar, electric exterior mirrors, real-time pressure monitoring system, seatbelt warning light, among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail