BYD launches Atto 3 in India, book this electric SUV at token amount of 50,000

China's Build Your Dreams (BYD) has added to its portfolio in India with the launch of the electric Atto 3 SUV. Atto 3 – the company's second car in India after the e6 electric MPV – debuted on Tuesday, and BYD is accepting bookings at a token amount of ₹50,000. The SUV's official price is expected to be revealed in December (expected to be around ₹30 lakh) and the delivery of its units will commence in January.

521km in single charge

The EV comes with a 60.49kWh battery pack which, as per BYD, gives the car a range of 521km in single charge. Additionally, a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor has been used in Atto 3; the motor can generate maximum power of 201bhp and peak torque of 310Nm. According to the manufacturer, the model can go from 0 to 100kmph in just 7.3 seconds.

Features of Atto 3

Its features include a 6-way power adjustable driver seat, 4-way adjustable front passenger seat, driver and front passenger heated seats, seat belt reminder alarm, automatic climate control, tyre pressure monitoring system, PM 2.5 air filter, synthetic leather seats, wireless phone charging, panoramic sunroof etc. There's also a 5-inch digital instrument cluster with a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen rotating system which supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Safety features of Atto 3

For passenger safety, the SUV has features such as 7 airbags, 360-degree camera, traction control system, electronic and speed alert system, electronic stability program, Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), hill descent control etc.

Additional information

The automobile giant will produce Atto 3 units at its plant in Sriperumbudur near Chennai. Also, customers will get an introductory promotional package which includes a 7kW wall charger, 3kW portable charging box, free 4G subscription for 3 years at 2GB per month, roadside assistance for 6 years, and free labour cost maintenance.

