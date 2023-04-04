Home / Car Bike / BYD unveils Seagull, its compact electric hatchback: All you need to know

BYD unveils Seagull, its compact electric hatchback: All you need to know

HT News Desk
Apr 04, 2023

The car's official reveal is scheduled for April 18, the first day of the 10-day Shanghai Auto Show.

China's Build Your Dreams (BYD) has revealed its upcoming compact electric hatchback Seagull, doing so ahead of the model's official unveiling, which was slated for April 18 at the Shanghai Auto Show. According to HT Auto, BYD, the second-largest electric car maker after Elon Musk's Tesla, will begin by selling Seagull in China, Europe, Israel, New Zealand, and Thailand.

BYD's Seagull e-hatchback
BYD Seagull: Design

Seagull features LED headlights, a large trapezoidal air intake in the lower half of the bumper, and a spoiler on the boot lid, all of which give it a sporty look. In terms of features, meanwhile, not much is known; the car, however, is likely to come with a digital instrument panel, as well as a large touchscreen for infotainment purposes.

BYD Seagull: Battery

The e-hatchback is equipped with a Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery, which will be available in two options: 30 kWh and 38 kWh. There are also reports that Seagull will be available with a sodium-ion battery option as well; if true, this would make it the first EV to be offered with this option.

BYD Seagull: Range

BYD claims that the larger battery option gives a range of 405 kms on a single charge, and the smaller one, 305 kms.

BYD Seagull: Powertrain

There will be two choices of electric motor: 74 hp and 94 hp. The claimed top speed is 130 kmph.

