Uber issues stern advisory to its drivers, asks them to ‘ensure…’

Cab service provider Uber has asked its drivers in India to ensure that the rear seatbelts in their vehicles are accessible to the passengers and they work. This advisory comes days after former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road accident in Maharashtra's Palghar. According to police, the tycoon was not wearing a seat belt while sitting in the backseat of his car. Uber told its drivers to ensure the seatbelts on the back seat are accessible and functional to avoid any fines or complaints by the riders, Reuters reported. Uber is also carrying out checks at airports to ensure its drivers had followed the seatbelt norms. Uber's competitor Ola has also sent an advisory to the drivers in the recent times to enforce seatbelt rules. The advisories by cab providers come at a time when the government of India is introducing a series of measures to improve road safety.

Last year, the World Bank had said that India had a death on its roads every four minutes. The country already has rules mandating passengers at the back seat to wear seatbelts only a few people follow them. The fine for violators is ₹1000 but is seldomly enforced. However, the Delhi Traffic Police last week carried out surprised checks at various locations in the national capital and fined commuters. The traffic police is also carrying out a campaign to create awareness about the importance of wearing rear seatbelts.

It has been noticed that car and taxi owners put seat covers atop seatbelts on their back seats making them inaccessible for use. Uber has instructed its drivers to ensure the rear seatbelts are installed in their cars. In case, the belt is hidden under the seat cover, then the drivers should remove the cover.

