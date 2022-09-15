WEAR rear seat belt or get ready to pay this amount as fine in Delhi

The Delhi Traffic Police has launched a road safety drive to push people to use rear seat belts. The violators will face a penalty of ₹1,000, news agency PTI reported. On Wednesday, the Delhi Traffic Police carried out checks on the Barakhamba Road near Connaught Place to ensure that the commuters are complying with the norms.



A senior police officer told PTI that a total of 17 court challans were issued from 11 am to 1 pm under Section 194B (use of safety belts and seating of children) of the Motor Vehicles Act. The offenders were fined ₹1,000 each.

The Delhi Police officer said a campaign is already in place to spread public awareness regarding the importance of wearing seat belts.

The drive assumes significance after former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident in Maharashtra's Palghar district on September 4. According to police, he was sitting in the rear and not wearing a seat belt. Mistry's death has triggered concerns about road safety across the country.



Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari said wearing seat belts is mandatory for all passengers of a car, including those in the rear seat.

The ministry of road transport and highways had also written to the consumer affairs ministry to ask e-commerce firms to stop selling devices designed to disable car seat belt alarms. The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) had also sent notices to e-commerce companies like Amazon selling devices to disable such alarms.

According to government data, nearly 2,000 people died in road accidents in the national capital last year, due to negligence on the part of drivers or passengers of vehicles, PTI reported.

The Delhi Traffic Police said it issued over 1.2 crore notices last year to traffic rule violators found not wearing seat belts, improper parking, jumping red lights and overspeeding.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON