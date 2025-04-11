Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

⁠Citroen C3, Aircross and Basalt Dark Editions launched, prices start at 8.38 lakh

ByHT News Desk
Apr 11, 2025 12:46 PM IST

Bookings for the new Citroen Dark Editions are now open, and the first example of the Basalt Dark Edition was delivered to brand ambassador MS Dhoni.

Citroen India has entered the dark side with the launch of its new Dark Editions. The new Citroen C3, Aircross, and Basat get the Dark Editions bringing a stealthier appearance to the automaker’s range. The new Citroen C3 Dark Edition is priced at 8.38 lakh, while the Citroen Aircross Dark Edition is priced at 13.13 lakh. The new Citroen Basalt Dark Edition is priced at 12.80 lakh onwards. All prices are ex-showroom. Bookings for the new Citroen Dark Editions are now open, and the first example of the Basalt Dark Edition was delivered to brand ambassador MS Dhoni.

The new Citroen Dark Editions will be available in limited numbers and brings an all-black theme to the three models
The new Citroen Dark Editions will be available in limited numbers and brings an all-black theme to the three models

Citroen Dark Edition: What's New?

The new Dark Editions are based on the top-spec variants of each of the models and command a premium of 19,500. With all three models, the automaker has introduced a new all-black Perla Nera paint scheme. There are new dark chrome elements on the exterior, while the bumper and door handles get a gloss black finish. The C3, Aircross, and Basalt also get dual-tone alloy wheels, which bring a nice contrast to the car’s dark theme.

The first example of the Citroen Basalt Dark Edition was handed over to brand ambassador MS Dhoni
The first example of the Citroen Basalt Dark Edition was handed over to brand ambassador MS Dhoni

Citroen Dark Edition: Interior

Inside, the all-black theme continues with black seats with red stitching and gloss black inserts on the dashboard and door pads. The seats are upholstered in leatherette with the Citroen logo embossed on them. The instrument console is also leather-wrapped.

Citroen Dark Edition: Features

Given the model is based on the otp variant, the Citroen Dark Editions come loaded with all the bells and whistles, including a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There’s also automatic climate control, electrically adjustable ORVMs, a 7-inch digital console, wireless charging, and a multi-function steering wheel. On the safety front, the three Citroen cars come with six airbags, ABS with EBD, and ESC. There are also rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and more.

The cabin continues with the black theme with all-black upholstery, accents, and contrast red stitching
The cabin continues with the black theme with all-black upholstery, accents, and contrast red stitching

Citroen Dark Edition: Specifications

There are no mechanical changes to either offering, with power coming from the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine tuned for 108 bhp and 190 Nm (MT) and 205 Nm (AT). The lower variants get a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine tuned for 81 bhp and 115 Nm. The Citroen Aircross and Basalt Dark Editions are only offered with the turbo petrol motor, while the C3 Dark Edition is available with both engine options.

Citroen is following the likes of Tata Motors, Kia, Hyundai, Maruti and many more carmakers, which have brought Dark/Black editions in recent years. There’s certainly a growing demand for the colour scheme, and the latest special edition should bring more attention to Citroen’s range in India. The new offering will be available in limited numbers.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Car and Bike / ⁠Citroen C3, Aircross and Basalt Dark Editions launched, prices start at 8.38 lakh
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On