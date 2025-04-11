⁠Citroen C3, Aircross and Basalt Dark Editions launched, prices start at 8.38 lakh

Citroen India has entered the dark side with the launch of its new Dark Editions. The new Citroen C3, Aircross, and Basat get the Dark Editions bringing a stealthier appearance to the automaker’s range. The new Citroen C3 Dark Edition is priced at ₹8.38 lakh, while the Citroen Aircross Dark Edition is priced at ₹13.13 lakh. The new Citroen Basalt Dark Edition is priced at ₹12.80 lakh onwards. All prices are ex-showroom. Bookings for the new Citroen Dark Editions are now open, and the first example of the Basalt Dark Edition was delivered to brand ambassador MS Dhoni. The new Citroen Dark Editions will be available in limited numbers and brings an all-black theme to the three models

Citroen Dark Edition: What's New?

The new Dark Editions are based on the top-spec variants of each of the models and command a premium of ₹19,500. With all three models, the automaker has introduced a new all-black Perla Nera paint scheme. There are new dark chrome elements on the exterior, while the bumper and door handles get a gloss black finish. The C3, Aircross, and Basalt also get dual-tone alloy wheels, which bring a nice contrast to the car’s dark theme.

The first example of the Citroen Basalt Dark Edition was handed over to brand ambassador MS Dhoni

Citroen Dark Edition: Interior

Inside, the all-black theme continues with black seats with red stitching and gloss black inserts on the dashboard and door pads. The seats are upholstered in leatherette with the Citroen logo embossed on them. The instrument console is also leather-wrapped.

Citroen Dark Edition: Features

Given the model is based on the otp variant, the Citroen Dark Editions come loaded with all the bells and whistles, including a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There’s also automatic climate control, electrically adjustable ORVMs, a 7-inch digital console, wireless charging, and a multi-function steering wheel. On the safety front, the three Citroen cars come with six airbags, ABS with EBD, and ESC. There are also rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and more.

The cabin continues with the black theme with all-black upholstery, accents, and contrast red stitching

Citroen Dark Edition: Specifications

There are no mechanical changes to either offering, with power coming from the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine tuned for 108 bhp and 190 Nm (MT) and 205 Nm (AT). The lower variants get a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine tuned for 81 bhp and 115 Nm. The Citroen Aircross and Basalt Dark Editions are only offered with the turbo petrol motor, while the C3 Dark Edition is available with both engine options.

Citroen is following the likes of Tata Motors, Kia, Hyundai, Maruti and many more carmakers, which have brought Dark/Black editions in recent years. There’s certainly a growing demand for the colour scheme, and the latest special edition should bring more attention to Citroen’s range in India. The new offering will be available in limited numbers.