Citroen C3, Aircross, Basalt and eC3 get benefits of up to ₹1.15 lakh
Citroen India has introduced limited period offers across its lineup, including the C3, Aircross, Basalt and eC3.
Citroen India has rolled out a new set of limited-period offers across its product range, with benefits varying depending on the model, variant and location. The schemes include a mix of cash discounts, exchange bonuses and finance offers aimed at making the brand’s vehicles more accessible to buyers.
The Citroen C3 hatchback is currently available with benefits of up to ₹65,000. Positioned as the brand’s entry level offering in India, the C3 continues to attract buyers looking for an affordable and practical urban car.
Prices for the Citroen C3 start at ₹4.99 lakh (ex showroom). The hatchback is offered with petrol powertrain options and focuses on comfort, ride quality and cabin space.
Citroen Aircross
The Citroen Aircross SUV is now being offered with benefits of up to ₹1.15 lakh. With these offers in place, the Aircross becomes a more attractive option for buyers in the midsize SUV segment.
The SUV is priced from ₹8.89 lakh (ex showroom). It is positioned as a spacious family-oriented SUV and is available with turbo petrol engine options along with both manual and automatic transmissions.
Citroen Basalt
Citroen is also offering benefits of up to ₹1.15 lakh on the Basalt. The coupe styled SUV is one of the newest additions to the company’s portfolio in India.
The Basalt is priced from ₹8.55 lakh (ex showroom). With its coupe SUV design and focus on ride comfort, the Basalt targets buyers looking for a slightly more distinctive option in the compact SUV segment.
The electric Citroen eC3 hatchback is available with benefits of up to ₹40,000. The EV is priced from ₹12.90 lakh (ex showroom) and is positioned as an affordable electric mobility option for city buyers.
The offers are available for a limited period and may vary depending on the city, dealership and available stock. Buyers interested in availing these schemes can check with their nearest Citroen dealership for exact offer details.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPaarth Khatri
Paarth's passion for cars and motorcycles started with collecting newspaper clippings and brochures when he was just a kid. He is obsessed with cars and technology and can talk about them all day. He has been in the auto industry since 2019 and is ready to drive or ride anything.Read More