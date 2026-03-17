Citroen C3, Aircross, Basalt and eC3 get benefits of up to ₹1.15 lakh

The Citroen C3 Turbo Shine variant gets a host of new safety aid along with new creature comforts

The Citroen C3 hatchback is currently available with benefits of up to ₹65,000. Positioned as the brand’s entry level offering in India, the C3 continues to attract buyers looking for an affordable and practical urban car. Prices for the Citroen C3 start at ₹4.99 lakh (ex showroom). The hatchback is offered with petrol powertrain options and focuses on comfort, ride quality and cabin space. Citroen Aircross

The C3 Aircross is the first SUV to offer three-row seating in the compact segment.

The Citroen Aircross SUV is now being offered with benefits of up to ₹1.15 lakh. With these offers in place, the Aircross becomes a more attractive option for buyers in the midsize SUV segment. The SUV is priced from ₹8.89 lakh (ex showroom). It is positioned as a spacious family-oriented SUV and is available with turbo petrol engine options along with both manual and automatic transmissions. Citroen Basalt

Citroen Basalt is the most affordable coupe SUV in India.

Citroen is also offering benefits of up to ₹1.15 lakh on the Basalt. The coupe styled SUV is one of the newest additions to the company’s portfolio in India. The Basalt is priced from ₹8.55 lakh (ex showroom). With its coupe SUV design and focus on ride comfort, the Basalt targets buyers looking for a slightly more distinctive option in the compact SUV segment. Citroen eC3

The Citroen eC3 is the only electric vehicle that the brand sells.