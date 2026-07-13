Delhi transport union urges LG to reconsider mandatory EV registration rules

Delhi NCR Transport Ekta Manch has asked Lieutenant Governor TS Sandhu to reconsider provisions in Delhi’s newly announced electric vehicle policy that would restrict new registrations of certain conventional vehicles. Delhi auto and taxi operators have urged the administration to review mandatory electric vehicle registration timelines. (HT Photo)

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In a letter dated July 9, the taxi and auto union opposed the requirement that only electric three-wheelers be newly registered in Delhi from January 1, 2027. The group said the transition should not be made mandatory before supporting infrastructure and financial arrangements are in place.

Union raises concerns over EV transition The letter was addressed to LG TS Sandhu and focused on the impact the policy could have on auto-rickshaw drivers, taxi operators, small transport businesses and individual vehicle owners.

"At present, there are not enough EV charging stations, battery-swapping facilities, easy financial assistance, affordable loans, practical transition plans, or a clear policy for the safe disposal and recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

"Making EVs mandatory without these basic arrangements would place an unbearable financial burden on lakhs of drivers, small transport businesses and individual vehicle owners," Shyam Sunder, general secretary, Delhi NCR Transport Ekta Manch, said in the letter dated July 9.