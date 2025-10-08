Diwali offer alert: Honda Elevate and Amaze get benefits of up to 1.51 lakh

Honda Cars India has announced that they are offering benefits on the Elevate and the Amaze. These are festive benefits, so they will be available for a limited time only. The Elevate is being offered with benefits of up to ₹1.51 lakh. On the other hand, Amaze gets benefits of up to ₹68,000. To know detailed information about the benefits that Honda is offering, we would suggest that you get in touch with the authorised dealership, as they would have the detailed information. Honda Amaze and Elevate are being offered with festive offers which will be available for limited time only.

Benefits on Honda Amaze and Elevate Model Starting ex-showroom price Benefits Honda Elevate ₹ 11 lakh ₹ 1.51 lakh Honda Amaze ₹ 7.41 lakh ₹ 68,000 Prev Next

Honda Elevate specs

Honda offers the Elevate with just one engine option, it is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. It produces 119 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 145 Nm. Customers can opt for the manual gearbox if they want the engine to feel more responsive and if they consider themselves auto enthusiasts. However, if you will be driving mostly in cities, then you should consider getting the CVT automatic transmission, as that would be a lot more convenient.

The Honda Elevate is an India-first product that the company says has been tailor-made for the customers here.

Honda Elevate fuel efficiency

Honda Elevate CVT has a claimed fuel efficiency of 16.92 kmpl for the CVT transmission and 15.31 kmpl for the manual gearbox.

Honda Elevate price and variants

The prices of the Honda Elevate start at ₹11 lakh and go up to ₹16.15 lakh ex-showroom. It is available in four variants - SV, V, VX and ZX. The base SV trim comes only with the manual gearbox.

Honda Amaze specs

Just like the Elevate, the Amaze is also offered only with one engine. It is a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 89 bhp of max power, while peak torque output is rated for 110 Nm. It is also offered with a CVT automatic transmission or a manual gearbox.

Honda Amaze is offered in three variants.

Honda Amaze fuel efficiency

Honda claims that the Amaze delivers 19.46 kmpl for the automatic transmission and 18.65 kmpl for the manual transmission.

Honda Amaze price and variants

The Amaze is the most affordable car that Honda sells in the Indian market. The prices start at ₹7.41 lakh and go up to ₹10 lakh. The Amaze is available in three variants - V, VX and ZX. All variants are available with a manual gearbox as well as the automatic unit.