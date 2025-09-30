Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs Honda Elevate: Variant-wise comparison

The midsize SUV segment in India continues to heat up, and Maruti Suzuki has joined the competition with its all-new Victoris. Positioned between the Brezza and Grand Vitara, the Victoris directly takes on the Honda Elevate, a strong contender in this category. While both SUVs are aimed at urban families and value-conscious buyers, their approaches differ in terms of features, pricing, and technology. Get Launch Updates on Maruti Suzuki Victoris Notify me Notify me Both SUVs use 1.5-litre engine options. Where the Victoris is available in four different powertrains, the Elevate is offered in just one.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs Honda Elevate: Pricing and Entry Variants

The Victoris has a clear edge in terms of starting price. The base LXi trim is priced at ₹10.50 lakh, which is slightly lower than the Elevate SV at ₹11 lakh. Despite being more affordable, the Victoris is well-equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, push-button start, and advanced safety features. The Elevate, while offering LED headlights and six airbags as standard, feels slightly basic for its price.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs Honda Elevate: Mid-Segment Trims

As you move up the ladder, the Victoris VXi at ₹11.80 lakh brings a host of conveniences such as cruise control, connected car features, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a reverse parking camera. In comparison, the Elevate V ( ₹11.96 lakh) offers an 8-inch infotainment unit with wireless connectivity and paddle shifters for CVT models but misses out on some of the convenience-oriented features available in Maruti’s offering.

The Honda Elevate is an India-first product that the company says has been tailor-made for the customers here.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs Honda Elevate: Top Features and Comfort

The higher trims are where the competition intensifies. The Victoris ZXi ( ₹13.57 lakh) adds premium touches like full LED lighting, 17-inch alloy wheels, and a powered tailgate—features that make it stand out in its price band. Meanwhile, the Elevate VX ( ₹13.61 lakh) emphasizes practicality with a wireless charger, Honda’s lane-watch camera, and a six-speaker audio setup.

At the very top, the Victoris ZXi Plus ( ₹15.24 lakh) battles the Elevate ZX ( ₹14.88 lakh). Maruti packs in segment-first features such as ventilated front seats, a head-up display, Dolby Atmos audio, and Level-2 ADAS. Honda responds with its own strengths, offering a larger touchscreen, Honda Sensing ADAS suite, and superior cabin refinement.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs Honda Elevate: Engines, Transmission, and Efficiency

The Victoris shines when it comes to variety. Apart from petrol and automatic options, Maruti also offers strong-hybrid and factory-fitted CNG versions, ensuring high fuel efficiency and lower running costs. Honda, in contrast, relies solely on its tried-and-tested 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with manual and CVT gearboxes, focusing on reliability rather than efficiency innovation.

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is the new flagship vehicle for Arena line of dealerships.

Ownership and Long-Term Value

Maruti’s wide service network and component-sharing with the Grand Vitara make the Victoris easy to own and maintain. Honda, however, enjoys a strong reputation for durability, consistent performance, and reliability, which remain key reasons for Elevate buyers to stay loyal.

Final Verdict

If you’re looking for a feature-packed SUV with multiple fuel options and the latest tech, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris comes across as the better value proposition. On the other hand, if your priority is proven long-term reliability, refinement, and peace of mind, the Honda Elevate continues to be a solid choice.