Maruti Suzuki Victoris scores 5 stars in crash tests. Here are its top safety features
Maruti Suzuki Victoris earns 5-star safety ratings in Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP, with advanced features and strong crash test scores.
Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, has strengthened its SUV portfolio with the launch of the Victoris, a new midsize SUV that combines modern design, advanced features, and top-notch safety. Introduced at a starting price of ₹10.50 lakh (ex-showroom), the Victoris is retailed through the brand’s Arena retail network and is positioned strategically between the Brezza and the Grand Vitara in Maruti Suzuki’s lineup. With its aggressive pricing and premium features, it takes on popular rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and other midsize SUVs in the Indian market.
5-Star Ratings in Global & Bharat NCAP
Safety has become a top priority for Indian buyers, and Maruti Suzuki has responded strongly with the Victoris. The SUV has earned five-star safety ratings in both Global NCAP (GNCAP) and Bharat NCAP (BNCAP) crash tests. Impressively, it scored high in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) as well as Child Occupant Protection (COP), making it one of the safest SUVs in its class.
Global NCAP: 33.72/34 in AOP and 41/49 in COP
Bharat NCAP: 31.66/32 in AOP and 43/49 in COP
With these results, the Victoris becomes the third Maruti Suzuki model to secure a five-star rating in both global and domestic safety assessments. This achievement reflects Maruti Suzuki’s ongoing focus on safety enhancements and crashworthiness across its new models.
Safety Features on Offer
Despite targeting the mass-market segment, the Victoris comes equipped with a premium set of safety features that enhance its appeal. Built on the Suzuki TECT architecture, the SUV integrates advanced structural strength with active and passive safety technologies. Key highlights include:
Six airbags offered as standard across all variants
Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
360-degree HD surround-view camera with feeds from 11 different angles
Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold
Front Parking Sensors for easier maneuverability
Level 2 ADAS suite with driver assistance technologies like lane-keeping, adaptive cruise control, and collision avoidance
Hill Hold Assist
Traction Control
These features ensure that the Victoris not only performs well in controlled crash test environments but also offers real-world safety and driver confidence.
Positioned as a Strong Segment Player
The midsize SUV segment in India is among the most competitive, with feature-packed offerings from Hyundai, Kia, Honda, Skoda, and Volkswagen. By launching the Victoris with aggressive pricing, a feature-rich package, and five-star safety credentials, Maruti Suzuki aims to appeal to family buyers and young professionals alike.
The brand is also offering multiple powertrains so there is CNG, naturally aspirated petrol engine and a strong hybrid as well. Maruti is also offering an all-wheel drive powertrain with the naturally aspirated petrol engine and an automatic transmission.