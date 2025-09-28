Toyota Hyryder Aero Edition teased: Here are top things to expect

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has released a teaser for the upcoming Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition on its social media platforms. The teaser image highlights a striking all-black theme for the SUV, which is expected to make its debut at Toyota’s Drum Tao music festival in November. Along with the exterior, the cabin is also likely to follow the same dark-themed design. We are not expecting the brand to make any mechanical changes to the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will only come with cosmetic changes.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition: What to expect?

The Aero Edition is set to introduce a new blacked-out paint finish, complemented by faux carbon fibre elements on the grille. While major design changes are not confirmed, the model is likely to feature exclusive ‘Aero Edition’ badging on the tailgate. Inside, the SUV is expected to sport black upholstery to match the exterior styling.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Feature Updates

Earlier this year, Toyota updated the Hyryder with a richer feature list. The range-topping trims now offer an eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, a digital driver’s display, AQI monitor, TPMS, Type-C charging ports, ambient lighting, LED spot lamps, and sunshades for the rear doors. Safety has also been enhanced, with six airbags standard across all variants and an electronic parking brake included with automatic versions.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Engine and Powertrains

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is offered with all three engine choices: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit, a 1.5-litre strong-hybrid powertrain, and a 1.5-litre CNG option. Customers will have the choice of manual and automatic transmissions, depending on the selected engine. As of now, it is not confirmed whether the Aero Edition will be offered on all three engine options or will it be exclusive for the hybrid powertrains.

In terms of drivetrain updates, the 2025 Hyryder now pairs the AWD system with a six-speed automatic gearbox, while the manual AWD version has been phased out.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Revised Prices

With the rollout of GST 2.0, the Hyryder has become more affordable, receiving a price cut of up to ₹65,400. The SUV is now priced between ₹10.95 lakh and ₹19.76 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).